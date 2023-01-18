Sentiment Still Eluding Oiltek International Limited (Catalist:HQU)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.1x Oiltek International Limited (Catalist:HQU) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 11x and even P/E's higher than 18x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Earnings have risen firmly for Oiltek International recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this respectable earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

View our latest analysis for Oiltek International

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Oiltek International will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Any Growth For Oiltek International?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Oiltek International would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 13% last year. EPS has also lifted 28% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for contraction of 3.0% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this information, we find it very odd that Oiltek International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Oiltek International's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Story continues

We've established that Oiltek International currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year earnings growth is beating forecasts for a struggling market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. One major risk is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Oiltek International (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Oiltek International. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here