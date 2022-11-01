Sentiment Still Eluding Riverview Rubber Estates, Berhad (KLSE:RVIEW)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.5x Riverview Rubber Estates, Berhad (KLSE:RVIEW) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

The earnings growth achieved at Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this respectable earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 27% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 8,222% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

