Sentiment Still Eluding Sygnia Limited (JSE:SYG)

It's not a stretch to say that Sygnia Limited's (JSE:SYG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in South Africa, where the median P/E ratio is around 8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

The earnings growth achieved at Sygnia over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this respectable earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Sygnia?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Sygnia's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 12% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 121% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.9% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's curious that Sygnia's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Sygnia revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Having said that, be aware Sygnia is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored.

