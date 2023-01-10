Sentiment Still Eluding Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SGX:BDR)

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited's (SGX:BDR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.5x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 11x and even P/E's above 18x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)'s financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings), take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)?

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)'s P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 55%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to shrink 2.9% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a bright spot for the moment.

With this information, we find it very odd that Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year earnings growth is beating forecasts for a struggling market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. One major risk is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings), explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

