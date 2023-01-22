Sentral REIT Just Missed EPS By 28%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Sentral REIT (KLSE:SENTRAL), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at RM0.049, some 28% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at RM151m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, Sentral REIT's six analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be RM152.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 39% to RM0.068. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM153.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.067 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at RM0.89. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Sentral REIT, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM0.95 and the most bearish at RM0.79 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Sentral REIT is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2023. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink 3.1% annually. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Sentral REIT is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Sentral REIT's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM0.89, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Sentral REIT analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sentral REIT (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

