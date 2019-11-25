SeoSamba Announces All New Websites to Be Compliant With the Americans With Disabilities Act WCAG 2.1 AA Standard

Costly Accessibility Lawsuits Are on the 2020 Horizon for Unsuspicious Businesses & Franchises With Inferior Brand Website Providers

CAMDEN, Del., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your website might cost you more in 2020 than ever before. The plaintiff's lawyers are filing ADA lawsuits as fast as they can. This is especially true for franchise brands, as they are more exposed due to their ubiquitous nature, multi-unit structure and perceived deep pockets.

The latest development involved a Supreme Court decision to deny a petition from Domino's Pizza, leaving in place a lower court decision against the company.

Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is being interpreted to include websites as "places of public accommodation."

Websites with significantly inaccessible components can be seen as discriminatory against persons with disabilities. The ADA is a strict liability law. This means there are no excuses nor defenses for violations. In other words, you cannot claim ignorance or that your web developer is working on it.

There is no current legal prescription that exists for web accessibility in private U.S. entities but WCAG 2.1 AA is frequently referenced by courts.

Quick-fix solutions for website accessibility do not exist at this time. Website auditing and modifying need to be handled by seasoned professionals, experienced in meeting these legal requirements. Redrafts can be expensive based on how far out of compliance your websites are.

Part of SeoSamba's unwavering commitment to ever-higher standards and innovation includes all SeoSamba U.S. customers, including franchise brands and their franchisees will receive WCAG 2.1 AA compliant websites out-of-the-box.

Michel Leconte, SeoSamba CEO comments, "SeoSamba has been at the forefront of the industry delivering high-quality W3C compliant sites for many years, but we are now taking it to the next level with WCAG 2.1 AA compliant websites." He further adds, "We are happy to help all our customers, and especially franchising brands minimize exposure to the potentially devastatingly costly lawsuit."

SeoSamba now also offers expedited ADA compliance audit expert services and retrofit services.

Alternatively, find out how your brand can easily and inexpensively migrate to SeoSamba Marketing Operating System, a modern marketing automation platform, especially suitable for franchise marketing, and SeoSamba's CMS outfitted with WCAG 2.1 AA compliant websites and packed with collaborative social, review, blog, call tracking, CRM, and website-built tools.

