Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

FILE - In this April 26, 2019 file photo, South Korean and U.S. Army, left, soldiers patrol during a rehearsal to mark the first anniversary of a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27, at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. U.S. and South Korean officials say has Seoul agreed to a 13.9% increase in payments to cover this year's cost of basing U.S. troops on the Korean peninsula. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
ROBERT BURNS
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking a delicate balance, the United States and South Korea have agreed Seoul will pay 13.9% more this year for hosting American troops as part of a multiyear deal crafted to keep Seoul's share of the overall cost within historical norms, officials said Wednesday.

The deal, which had been announced earlier this week but without financial details, ends a long stalemate that had strained relations between allies after the Trump administration demanded a five-fold increase in Seoul's contributions.

President Joe Biden's willingness to quickly accept smaller increases is cast by the State Department as evidence that the Biden administration wants to repair relations with key allies in East Asia as it focuses on regional unity in confronting China and North Korea.

The State Department announced Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Tokyo and Seoul next week for security consultations to “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to strengthening our alliances.” Blinken will be joined in both meetings by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also will visit India.

American and South Korean officials, in separate briefings for reporters in Washington and Seoul, said the 13.9% increase will apply to the South Korean government's payments this year. In each of the following four years, the increase will match increases in Seoul's national defense budget.

The previous agreement had expired at the end of 2019; the new deal covers 2020 retroactively by keeping South Korea's payment the same as 2019 at about 1.04 trillion Korean won, or the equivalent of about $910 million at current exchange rates. For this year, Seoul agreed to pay 1.18 trillion won, or about $1 billion. That is a 13.9% increase, which a State Department official said is the largest since 2004.

Overall, South Korea will be paying about 44% of the overall cost of having American troops based on the peninsula, not counting U.S. military and civilian salaries. The State Department said that is similar to Seoul's share over many years. The U.S. has about 28,500 troops in South Korea.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration sharpens focus on climate risks to financial system

    This week is providing fresh hints of the Biden's administration's efforts on both climate funding and climate-related risks to the financial system.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the board of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) that its work will be "front and center" at the global climate summit the White House is holding April 22.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Development finance is a powerful tool for addressing the climate crisis," he said.Blinken said he and climate envoy John Kerry are "very interested in how the DFC can help drive investment toward climate solutions, innovation in climate resilience, renewable energy, and decarbonization technologies."What we're watching: The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. and China will co-chair a "G-20 study group focusing on climate-related financial risks."And yesterday National Economic Council director Brian Deese and Gina McCarthy, Biden's top domestic climate official, met virtually with "leaders and advocates focused on climate-related financial risks," the White House said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Libyan lawmakers confirm interim unity government

    Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed interim government on Wednesday, in the hopes it will help unify the divided, war-wrecked North African country, and shepherd it through to elections at the end of the year. “This is a historic day,” declared parliament speaker Aguila Saleh at the end of the voting session that took place amid international pressure on Libya’s stakeholders to support a roadmap brokered in a U.N.-led process late last year.

  • Charles Michel: European Council president struggles to shake off suspicion he's Macron’s puppet

    Charles Michel was parachuted into his role as European Council president on the back of a failed spell as Belgium’s prime minister, and his bromance with Emmanuel Macron. Were it not for the fact that the 45-year-old was a fully paid up member of the French President’s Macron’s fan club, it is unlikely that he would ever have got the job. The UK’s decision to quit the EU infuriated him as the son of a former EU commissioner and leader of a country with greatest interest in the bloc going from strength to strength. Mr Michel backed Mr Macron’s hardline Brexit stance to the hilt during the negotiations over the Withdrawal Agreement. Like the French president, he called for short Brexit extensions to maximise pressure on the British. In the final months of 2019, Mr Michel was the caretaker prime minister of the Belgian government after the collapse of his coalition in a row over migration. Mr Macron made sure to reward his liberal ally’s loyalty and keep him in gainful employment when it came to divvying up the EU’s top jobs. Since then, Mr Michel has even taken to occasionally wearing a black turtleneck in imitation of his thrustingly Europhile hero. More recently he was widely suspected as the source leaking the fact that Boris Johnson had thrice asked for talks with Mr Macron and Angela Merkel, and been rebuffed at a crunch point in the Brexit trade negotiations. The humiliating disclosure achieved nothing for the EU in the talks except increasing the risk of a no deal outcome. It was seen as petty, risky and short-sighted score-settling by some in Brussels. He also rode roughshod through the delicately poised negotiations, which had entered a period of detente, with a European Parliament speech boasting the EU was ready for no deal. Michel Barnier and his team were not impressed. Mr Michel’s credentials for the job were bolstered by the simple fact that he is Belgian. Belgians, thanks to their labyrinthine and bitterly divided national politics, have an almost mythic reputation for consensus building in Brussels. Despite that, it is rumoured to have a strained relationship with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. Mr Michel, the third council president and the second Belgian to hold the role, has struggled to shake off suspicions that he is Mr Macron’s puppet and his cruel nickname Monsieur Patate. The sobriquet is a reference to his baldness and passing resemblance to the toy Mr Potato Head, but also nods to the infamous moment he was pelted by frites and mayonnaise by feminist protesters during his premiership. Mr Michel, a gangly and awkward man, was sworn in as prime minister of Belgium at the age of just 38, the youngest Belgian leader since 1841. The son of a former foreign minister of Belgium and European commissioner has enjoyed a gilded lift in comparison to his predecessor Donald Tusk, a Solidarity activist, who was jailed for illegal anti-Communist activities. The francophone liberal, said he would bring “his own style” to the job. "Perhaps [I will be] more cautious with my tweets, at least at the beginning,'' he told Mr Tusk, who was notorious for his own online broadsides against Britain. Mr Michel, who lacks Mr Tusk’s style and wit, has not been nearly cautious enough.

  • Job training and reskilling will be essential in America's post-pandemic bounce back

    One year into the pandemic, more than 10 million Americans are still out of work — and many of the jobs they lost won't even exist when this is over.The big picture: Putting the country back to work will require vast amounts of retraining and career shifting, as former bartenders learn to code and former cruise ship workers look for jobs at data centers. The U.S. is still unprepared to take that on at scale.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What's happening: Job training and reskilling will be an essential part of America's post-pandemic bounce back, but neither of the two COVID relief bills passed during the last year earmarked any money for it."We just don’t do this. We’re not a training nation," says Anthony Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. "It’s a systemic failure when you compare us to other nations."By the numbers: The pandemic's disruption of work will push around 17 million U.S. workers to find new occupations by 2030, according to a recent McKinsey Global Institute report.Even before the pandemic, 70% of employers reported having trouble filling roles because of a skills gap in the labor force, per Bloomberg.After the pandemic, high-skilled jobs, like web developers and epidemiologists, are expected to boom. And low-skilled ones, like restaurant hosts, bartenders and ticket agents are projected to bust."We knew artificial intelligence was going to devastate jobs, but, frankly, I thought that was five or seven years away," says Plinio Ayala, CEO of the job training company Per Scholas. "The pandemic accelerated that. The number of jobs that existed before the pandemic will not be the same number after, and most of those jobs were occupied by people of color and women.""I’m concerned about a real uneven recovery."All of this points to an urgent need for the U.S. government and companies to invest in retraining the workforce, but job training remains underfunded at the federal level. And it's a patchwork system in the private sector.Add to that the fact that many of the organizations that have short-term adult education courses and training programs are getting hit by the pandemic. "The community colleges are crashing," Carnevale says.But, but, but: The reskilling crisis has not yet gotten much attention in Washington. Says Carnevale, "I doubt anybody would go to the floor and vote against training right now, but there is no prominent bill."What to watch: On the campaign trail, Biden called for a $50 billion federal investment in workforce training. If such a sizable investment becomes a reality, it could help millions of Americans switch careers post-pandemic. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Review: In 'Yes Day,' kids get their way for 24 hours

    Like an innocuous kid version of “The Purge,” Miguel Arteta's “Yes Day” imagines an annual 24-hour holiday of lawlessness. The concept comes from Amy Krouse Rosenthal's 2009 picture book, which suggested a day when parents — regularly such fonts of “No!” — have to answer in the positive to their children's demands. One parent, in particular, took to “Yes Day”: Jennifer Garner.

  • COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

    Several million people stand to save hundreds of dollars in health insurance costs, or more, under the Democratic coronavirus relief legislation on track to pass Congress. Winners include those covered by “Obamacare” or just now signing up, self-employed people who buy their own insurance and don't currently get federal help, laid-off workers struggling to retain employer coverage, and most anyone collecting unemployment. Taken together, the components of the coronavirus bill represent the biggest expansion of federal help for health insurance since the Obama-era Affordable Care Act more than 10 years ago.

  • South Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will exempt business people working to secure supply of auto chips from two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirements and prioritise the vaccination of people key to auto chip procurement. The move comes as South Korea tries to limit the damage from a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers and forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors. South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor has so far kept factories running, but a Hyundai union official told Reuters on Tuesday that overtime production of less-popular models had stopped and production schedules were changing from week to week.

  • Biden Is Going Big on the Future of Cars. So Why Are Autonomous Vehicles Lagging?

    Although Biden dismissed China as a competitive threat to America only a few years ago, he now thinks its advances in electric and autonomous vehicles are a provocation. Unfortunately, the Biden administration is poised to do little change to a mindset that has assisted electric vehicle adoption but has impeded autonomous vehicle adoption. Electric vehicles reduce the nation’s consumption of fossil fuels and improve the environment by using a motor powered by electricity from batteries or a fuel cell instead of a gasoline or diesel-powered engine.

  • Bata blast: Satellite images show Equatorial Guinea destruction

    Explosions at a munitions depot in the main city Bata led to more than 100 deaths.

  • Looks Like Elon Musk Is Plugging a Giant Battery Into the Texas Grid

    It could supply enough energy to power 20,000 homes on a hot summer day.

  • Boycott Beijing: China commits genocide with one hand, hosts 2022 Olympics with the other

    The Olympics should not be a platform for an authoritarian regime to showcase itself while persuading the rest of the world to ignore genocide.

  • US Inflation Rate Accelerates in February, Could Go Higher as Economy Reheats

    The 12-month rate represents an acceleration from January's 1.4% clip, a pickup partly driven by higher gasoline price.

  • Big East Commissioner on basketball after COVID-19: Hopes for 'a happy' season

    Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman talks to Yahoo Finance about the conference's upcoming season.

  • Why Are Black Communities Being Singled Out as Vaccine Hesitant?

    Positioning vaccine distrust as a problem specific to African Americans is not only inaccurate and unjust — it’s also harmful

  • Netanyahu to visit UAE Thursday in run-up to Israeli election - Israeli media

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, in an opportunity to showcase new Gulf ties before a closely contested election in Israel. The reports, on Israel's main news websites and public radio, were not immediately confirmed by Netanyahu's office or by the UAE. Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September - only its third and fourth normalisation deals with Arab states in over 70 years - as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement.

  • Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive, staring with elderly

    Pakistan on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers. The drive will begin with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said. "We will work our way down in coming days," Sultan told Reuters.

  • Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

    Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile. Jewish holidays are celebrated openly. "Slowly, slowly, it’s improving,” said Ebrahim Nonoo, leader of Bahrain’s Jewish community, which recently hosted an online celebration of the Purim holiday for Jews in the Gulf Arab region.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Senegal protesters are clashing with police

    Deadly protests have erupted over the past week in the West African nation of Senegal, long considered a bastion of democracy and a regional leader on diplomacy issues. Anti-government protesters have set supermarkets ablaze and lobbed rocks at riot police in a rare display of violence on the streets of the capital, Dakar. WHO IS OUSMANE SONKO AND WHY WAS HE JAILED?

  • U.S. prosecutors say Honduras has become a 'narco-state'

    U.S. prosecutors alleged on Tuesday that Honduras had become a "narco-state" with security forces and politicians, including President Juan Orlando Hernandez, working with traffickers to move large quantities of cocaine into the United States. In opening statements to the jury in the trial of alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, the prosecution said the defendant had paid Hernandez in order to receive protection from security forces in Honduras.

  • 'Lukashenko. Goldmine': film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

    The film by the Poland-based opposition news service NEXTA was released as opposition activists gear up for a new round of protests against last year's reelection of Lukashenko, who has ruled for 27 years and calls himself "the people's president". It echoes a video released by allies of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after his jailing which fuelled mass protests in Russia earlier this year.