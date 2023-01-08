Seoul Business Agency Holds a Vision Announcement Ceremony to Show Off Amazing Seoul at CES 2023

- Introducing the lifestyle of Seoul and the industries and technologies that bolster such a lifestyle

- Emphasizing technologies of Seoul: City of Green Technology and Smart Transportation'

- Introducing the competitiveness of the convergence content industry that combines creators, digital content, and high-tech technology

Seoul, Korea - (NewMediaWire) - January 8, 2023 - Hyunwoo Kim, the CEO of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), introducing Seoul's future vision and digital infrastructure at <Seoul Pavilion> of CES 2023 held in Las Vegas, USA, on January 5th (Thurs, local time) Photo by Aving News.

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Hyunwoo Kim), the policy implementation agency that supports Seoul's industrial promotion and SME's growth, held a Vision Announcement Ceremony' to introduce Seoul's future vision and digital infrastructure at <Seoul Pavilion> of the CES 2023 held in Las Vegas, USA, on January 5th (Thurs) 13:00 (local time).

The event was attended by Hojae Song, Seoul Economic Job Planning Officer, SBA CEO Hyunwoo Kim, major officials from large corporations and start-ups, CES visitors, and both domestic and foreign media.

Under the theme of "CES, Invitation to Seoul", the event showcased the lifestyle of Seoul, which became the city envied by the world, along with high-tech industries, technologies, and contents based on digital infrastructure that made "Amazing Seoul" possible, targeting the global investors.

Seoul was ranked 8th as a Superstar City', 10th as the best city to start a business, and 4th as a digital city based on major indicators such as GDP and assessments by financial institutions. As such, Seoul is one of the leading cities in the area of economy, culture, business, technology, etc.

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) introduced a variety of technologies such as smart mobility technology that realizes dreams related to everyday life and core technologies to promote renewable and smart energy including eco-friendly fuel cells and next-generation batteries, to align with the theme of <Seoul Pavilion>, Seoul: City of Green Technology and Smart Transportation'.

Smart mobility is the main concept of the <Seoul Pavilion> of CES 2023. Seoul is actively working to establish a new Urban Air Mobility (UAM) system and achieve Net Zero, under the goal of Seoul: City of Smart Transportation and Clean Air, the key agenda of Seoul Vision 2030.

With the goal of creating the foundation for Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Seoul is planning to operate an Air Taxi' that travels from Incheon Airport to Yongsan in just 15 minutes in 2025 and fully commercialize the autonomous driving of public transportation in Seoul.

In addition, Seoul aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by developing core technologies to promote new renewable and smart energy, such as eco-friendly fuel cells and next-generation batteries, in order to respond to climate change.

Furthermore, by highlighting one of its representative industries, the digital contents industry, SBA emphasized the fact that it is constantly producing contents loved by the world such as BTS, Squid Game, Baby Shark, etc. and taking the lead in OTT and SNS platforms.

SBA plans to prepare for new convergence contents that adopts high-technology such as K-contents, NFT, XR, etc., and come up with measures to promote them in the global market, amidst the global trend of the creator economy.

At the CES event, Hyunwoo Kim, CEO of SBA, first revealed the plan to hold the SeoulCon Festival' at DDP at the end of December 2023. The SeoulCon Festival is planned to be the project that invites a large number of influencers, such as YouTubers and TikTokers, from around the world to shed light on Seoul's beauty and fashion industry and DDP and broadcast live to people around the world.

Hyunwoo Kim, CEO of SBA, said, "As the best public accelerator, SBA intends to shed light on the future vision of Seoul that will be realized through diverse industries, companies, and policies at the venue of CES, the global platform that the whole world focuses on."



