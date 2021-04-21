Seoul court rejects sexual slavery claim against Tokyo

  • Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo in a wheelchair leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo in a wheelchair leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo speaks before leaving the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo in a wheelchair leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo, center, speaks before leaving the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo in a wheelchair speaks before leaving the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
1 / 6

APTOPIX South Korea Japan Sexual Slavery

Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo in a wheelchair leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
KIM TONG-HYUNG

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings.

Activists representing sexual slavery victims denounced the decision and said the Seoul Central District Court was ignoring their struggles to restore the women’s honor and dignity. They said in a statement that the plaintiffs would appeal.

Japan had boycotted the court proceedings and insists all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations with South Korea.

The Seoul court ruled the Japanese government should be exempt from civil jurisdiction under the principles of international law, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katunobu Kato noted the decision conflicted with a previous ruling on a separate case that found the Japanese government responsible for compensating sexual slavery victims.

Kato said he wouldn’t comment on the new ruling before examining the details more closely, but he added that Tokyo’s stance on the sexual slavery issue remains unchanged. He said the previous ruling was a “clear violation of international law” that was “extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable” for Tokyo.

“Japan continues to strongly ask South Korea to take appropriate steps in order to correct the state of international violation," he said.

The 20 plaintiffs, who had sued Japanese government in 2016, included 11 women who were forced to work at Japanese military brothels during World War II and relatives of other women who have since died.

One of the plaintiffs — 92-year-old Lee Yong-soo — has been campaigning for South Korea and Japan to settle their decades-long impasse over sexual slavery by seeking judgment from the U.N.’s International Court of Justice.

She has said it has become clear the issue cannot be resolved through bilateral talks or rulings by South Korea’s domestic courts that have been repeatedly rejected by the Japanese government, and that the friction between governments has hurt friendships between civilians.

“Regardless of the verdict, we will go to the International Court of Justice,” she told reporters after Wednesday’s ruling.

The same court in a largely symbolic ruling in January had called for the Japanese government to give 100 million won ($89,000) each to a separate group of 12 women who sued in 2013 over their wartime suffering as sex slaves.

Tens of thousands of women across Japanese-occupied Asia and the Pacific were moved to front-line brothels used by the Japanese military. About 240 South Korean women registered with the government as victims of sexual slavery by Japan’s wartime military — only 15 of whom are still alive.

Japan insists compensation issues were settled under the 1965 treaty, in which Tokyo provided $500 million in economic assistance to Seoul.

Amnesty International in a statement called Wednesday’s ruling a “major disappointment that fails to deliver justice to the remaining survivors of this military slavery system and to those who suffered these atrocities before and during World War II but had already passed away, as well as their families.”

Referring to the January court ruling, Arnold Fang, Amnesty International’s East Asia researcher, said, “What was a landmark victory for the survivors after an overly long wait is again now being called into question.”

The ruling came as the Asian U.S. allies struggle to repair their relations that sank to post-war lows in recent years over history, trade, and military issues.

Their recurring animosity could possibly complicate President Joe Biden's efforts to bolster three-way cooperation with U.S. regional allies, which declined under years of President Donald Trump’s “America first” approach, to coordinate action in face of China’s growing influence and North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Besides the impasse over sexual slavery, South Korea and Japan have feuded over South Korean court rulings that called for Japanese companies to compensate Koreans who were forced to work in factories during the war.

The countries have made little progress in repairing their relations despite South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s vow last month to build “future-oriented ties” with Tokyo. Fresh tensions have risen after Japan confirmed it would release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

In 2015, South Korea’s previous conservative government reached a deal with Japan to “irreversibly” resolve the sexual slavery dispute. Under that deal, Japan agreed to fund a foundation to support victims in return for South Korea ceasing its criticism of Japan over the issue.

But Moon’s government took steps to dissolve the foundation after he took office in 2017, saying the 2015 deal lacked legitimacy because officials failed to properly communicate with victims before reaching it.

___

Associated Press journalist Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • How one Chinatown curbs anti-Asian violence and unites a city

    Multiethnic teams of volunteers patrolling Chinatown in Oakland, California, are awaking and uniting the city.

  • PM Suga makes offerings at Yasukuni shrine but doesn't visit

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday donated religions offerings to a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression, though he avoided a visit. Suga’s offering of “masakaki” leaves at Yasukuni Shrine was his second since taking office in September and marks the shrine’s biannual festival honoring Japan's war dead. Victims of Japanese military aggression in most of the first half of the 20th century, especially the Koreas and China, see the shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors convicted World War II criminals among about 2.5 million war dead.

  • Despite growing chorus, DOJ is limited in police probes

    The only way for 13-year-old Adam Toledo to get justice, activists say, is with a federal probe into the Chicago police officer who shot him during a foot chase down a darkened alley. About a dozen people gathered Tuesday at a legal office in the heart of a Latino neighborhood, near Little Village where the boy was shot last month, to ask the Justice Department to get involved. “We cannot leave it up to the police department to investigate itself and expect meaningful reforms,” said attorney and activist Arturo Jáuregui.

  • Japan weighs state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge -media

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading. With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, the government is expected to declare the state of emergency this week for the capital and Osaka prefecture, as well as the latter's neighbouring Hyogo prefecture, a number of domestic media outlets reported. Japan has so far avoided the kind of explosive spread of the pandemic that has plagued many Western countries, with total cases so far at about 540,000 and a death toll of 9,707.

  • Asian Father Punched, Called Slur While Driving His Children in NYC

    An Asian man was the victim of an anti-Asian attack while with his two children in New York over the weekend. According to authorities, the father, 33, was driving with his two children near Canal Street and Cortlandt Alley in lower Manhattan after 8 p.m. last Saturday.

  • Asian Family in Bay Area Followed, Robbed of Watch at Gunpoint

    An Asian man in Concord, California, was held at gunpoint in his own driveway by an unidentified suspect on Sunday afternoon. Video footage of the incident shows the suspect approaching the victim at around 2 p.m., according to ABC7. Lawrence Cruz, one of the victim's sons, told ABC7's Dion Lim in an interview that the attack was something he never expected to occur in Concord.

  • NASA executive spent $272,000 in COVID loans on pool, cars and dog breeder, feds say

    Prosecutors said the 36-year-old earned upwards of $170,000 a year as director of policy for NASA.

  • Anderson Cooper takes over as Jeopardy! guest host, acknowledging 'big shoes to fill'

    And now, here is yet another new guest host of Jeopardy! CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday will step in to host Jeopardy! for two weeks, the latest in a series of guest hosts the show has brought in since Alex Trebek's death. In an interview prior to his debut, Cooper described himself as a huge fan of the show and acknowledged being "nervous" about his stint. He also honored Trebek as someone who was an "integral part of my entire youth and growing up," something he told the man himself last year. "I got a call from him probably about a month or two before he died," Cooper said. "He was asking me about some other stuff, but I used it as an opportunity just to say to him how much I appreciated him, and what he had brought to my life and to the life of so many people. So I was really glad I got the chance to do that." Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with cancer, and the show since January has been temporarily hosted by former champion Ken Jennings, Jeopardy producer Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric, TV host Dr. Oz, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It still hasn't been announced who will replace Trebek permanently, though Cooper has been seen as a potential contender. "Whoever leads this show forward, there's certainly big shoes to fill," Cooper said in his interview. "And I know whoever becomes the host of this show, they're going to carry on Alex's legacy." Jennings has also been a major fan favorite to take over the permanent role, while Rogers has said he'd like to be considered. Meanwhile, calls for LeVar Burton to at least get brought in as a guest host continue to fall on deaf ears. Guest host @andersoncooper is no stranger to the Jeopardy! stage! pic.twitter.com/YNP13I63Vr — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Gemma Chan Accuses Sunday Times  of 'Trivializing Casual Racism' in Prince Philip Reporting as Paper Apologizes

    Gemma Chan called the story — which referred to the late royal as "an often crotchety figure, offending people with gaffes about slitty eyes" — "irresponsible" amid the surge of anti-Asian attacks

  • After fully vaccinating a majority of its population, Israel no longer requires people to wear masks outdoors

    Israelis went mask-free on Sunday as the effects of the country's aggressive COVID-19 vaccine rollout appeared to take hold.

  • Church leaders call for Home Depot boycott over Georgia voting curbs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot Inc, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state's new Republican-backed curbs on voting. In a statement, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia's African Methodist Episcopal churches, said Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law. Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co - have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions.

  • Corrective training, caning for tuition teacher who abused boys

    A freelance tuition teacher, 43-year-old Chock Soon Heng, who sought out teenage boys online for sexual activities was given eight years of corrective training and six strokes of the cane on Tuesday (20 April).

  • Biden and Japan's Suga announce "new era" in U.S.-Japan ties

    The United States and Japan released a joint statement after President Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met in Washington last week to announce "a new era" in U.S.-Japan relations.Why it matters: The show of unity is a clear signal that both countries are eager to show Beijing that democracies are still setting the rules in the Indo-Pacific region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "Together we pledge to demonstrate that free and democratic nations, working together, are able to address the global threats from COVID-19 and climate change while resisting challenges to the free and open rules-based international order," the statement says."Through this new era of friendship between the United States and Japan, each of our democracies will grow stronger still."Between the lines: The statement only mentioned China a few times, underscoring the Biden administration's efforts to make effective global leadership, rather than direct confrontation, its primary strategy in countering Beijing.Biden and Suga also announced two new partnerships, one to fight climate change and one to strengthen global economic recovery.Beijing's response: The Chinese Embassy said in a statement that the U.S.-Japan announcement went “far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations.”"It cannot be more ironic that such attempt of stoking division and building blocs against other countries is put under the banner of 'free and open,'" the embassy added.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • For decades, US special-operations units copied the British, but now the tables are turning

    The changes are part of a strategic shift, meant to keep the British military relevant amid great-power competition.

  • Activist Hong Lee on Why She Spoke Out About Her Hate Incident: 'I Want My Kids to Have a Better Future'

    How I Parent explores the ins and outs of modern day parenting with moms and dads from all over the world, who are raising their own unique families and sharing their best advice and most heartfelt lessons with PEOPLE. Want to be a part of it? Email what makes your family so special to howiparent@peoplemag.com.

  • Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Have Reportedly Broken Up

    Hot Zac Summer anyone?

  • Australia reverses decision to withhold medals from veterans

    Australia’s government on Monday reversed a decision to strip soldiers of unit citations due to war crime allegations in Afghanistan and announced an inquiry into suicides among veterans and serving members of the military. Australian Defense Chief Angus Campbell had decided to take citations from more than 3,000 special forces troops after a military report released in November found evidence that Australian soldiers unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. “We shouldn’t be punishing the 99% for the sins of 1%,” Dutton told Sydney Radio 2GB.

  • Korean American Twins Separated at Birth Find Each Other 36 Years Later

    Korean identical twins met for the first time in Florida on their 36th birthday after being separated at birth. Molly Sinert and Emily Bushnell embraced each other for the first time at Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale on March 29, according to Good Morning America. The twins were born in South Korea in 1985 and adopted by different Jewish American families.

  • Only 52 songs have debuted at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 - here they all are

    Polo G's "Rapstar" is the latest song to achieve the rare feat. Ariana Grande has more instant chart-toppers than any artist in history.

  • House approves cannabis banking bill

    The House voted 321-101 Monday to approve a cannabis banking bill that would allow banks to "provide services to cannabis companies" in states where marijuana is legalized. Why it matters: In the past, banks have been hesitant to do business with companies involved with cannabis for fear of violating federal laws. If passed, this bill would remove one of the barriers to developing a national cannabis industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The bill, which has rare bipartisan support, states that proceeds from legal marijuana businesses wouldn't be considered illegal and prompts federal regulators to create regulations for supervising these kinds of transactions, per Reuters. 17 states have legalized marijuana use, and 36 allow for medical marijuana use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.Some Senate Democrats are planning to introduce legislation to decriminalize marijuana nationally.What they're saying: "Banks find themselves in a difficult situation due to the conflict between state and federal law, with local communities encouraging them to bank cannabis businesses and federal law prohibiting it," the American Bankers Association wrote in a letter to lawmakers on Monday, Reuters reports."Congress must act to resolve this conflict."What's next: The bill heads to the Senate for a vote. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.