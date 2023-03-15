North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit

4
HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
·5 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in a display of military might Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats.

The launch, the North’s first ICBM test in a month and third weapons testing this week, also comes as South Korean and U.S. troops continue joint military exercises that Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade.

South Korea’s military said the North Korean ICBM flew toward the Korean Peninsula’s eastern waters after being launched from North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, around 7:10 a.m. The statement said the ICBM launched on a steep angle flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

It wasn't immediately known which ICBM was launched, but North Korea's long-range missiles are designed mainly to strike the U.S. Previous launches have shown North Korea's weapons have the range to reach all of the U.S. mainland, but some foreign experts still doubt the North has mastered the technologies to build warheads small enough to be placed on those missiles and protect the warheads during atmospheric reentry.

Before heading Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said, “North Korea's reckless provocations will pay the clear price.”

During an emergency security meeting on the North Korean launch, Yoon instructed the South Korean military to thoroughly proceed with its ongoing exercises with U.S. forces, conduct some of the planned joint drills in an intensive manner and strengthen Seoul-Washington-Tokyo security cooperation, according to Yoon's office.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it will maintain firm readiness based on the military ability to “overwhelmingly” respond to any provocation by North Korea.

In Tokyo, Kishida said: “We must further strengthen cooperation among the allies and like-minded countries.” He declined to comment on North Korea’s possible intentions of the launch.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile likely landed in the waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone after about an hour-long flight. The landing site is about 250 kilometers (155 miles) off the western island of Oshimaoshima, which is close to where other North Korean ICBMs fell in recent months after test-flights.

The North’s ongoing aggressive run of weapons tests has been widely expected; leader Kim Jong Un last week ordered his military to be ready to repel what he called “frantic war preparations moves” by his country’s rivals, referring to large ongoing drills between the U.S. and South Korea.

North Korea has long argued that U.S.-South Korean military drills are proof of their hostile policies against North Korea, though Washington and Seoul say they have no intentions of invading the North. Many experts say North Korea use its rivals’ drills as a pretext to boost its nuclear capability to pressure the United States to make concessions like the relaxing of international sanctions.

After conducting a record number of missile tests last year, North Korea has extended its testing activities this year, including the Feb. 18 launch of its Hwasong-15 ICBM. After that ICBM launch, North Korea said the test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity against its rivals.

The Hwasong-15 is one of the North’s three ICBMs, which all use liquid propellants that require pre-launch injections. Kim Jong has vowed to build solid-propellant missiles, which are more mobile and harder to detect before their launches because their fuels are already loaded inside.

South Korea's military said the missile was launched from Pyongyang's Sunan neighborhood, home to its international airport. It is a major testing site where the North has launched most of its ICBMs in recent years, all flown on a high angle to avoid the territory of neighbors.

Pyongyang also this week fired cruise missiles from a submarine and sent short-range ballistic missiles across its territory into its eastern sea. Last week, North Korea also fired at least six short-range ballistic missiles from a western coastal area in an exercise supervised by Kim Jong Un, an event state media described as a simulated attack on an unspecified South Korean airfield.

The ongoing U.S.-South Korean drills that began Monday and are scheduled to continue until March 23 include computer simulations and live-fire field exercises.

The South Korean-Japan summit was arranged after Yoon’s government last week took a major step toward repairing bilateral ties strained by Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean plan — to use local funds to compensate Koreans forced into industrial slave labor during the colonial rule without contributions from Japanese companies that employed them — has met fierce domestic opposition, but it reflects Yoon’s resolve to improve ties with Japan and boost Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation.

Under Kishida, Tokyo has also made a major break from its post-World War II principle of self-defense only, adopting a new national security strategy in December that includes the goals of acquiring preemptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles to counter growing threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

North Korea's pursuit of expanded nuclear and missile arsenals have pushed South Korea and Japan to mend their fraught ties and solidify a trilateral security cooperation involving the United States. Both South Korea and Japan are within striking distance of North Korean nuclear-capable missiles.

Last October, North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over northern Japan, forcing communities there to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea launches long-range missile ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president was due to fly to Tokyo for a summit expected to discuss ways to counter the nuclear-armed North. North Korea has conducted multiple missile launches this week amid ongoing joint South Korea-U.S. military drills that Pyongyang condemns as hostile actions. The missile, fired at 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT on Wednesday) from Pyongyang, flew about 1,000 kilometres at a lofted trajectory, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

  • North Korea Fires ICBM Before Rivals Meet in Tokyo to Mend Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, hours before a planned summit between South Korean and Japanese leaders in Tokyo. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapSwiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabilize Credit SuisseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits Afte

  • Editorial: DeSantis' Ukraine comment is reckless. It's an invasion, not a 'territorial dispute'

    It's troubling that the Florida governor and putative presidential candidate would pander to the Putin apologists on the right such as Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

  • North Korea says missile launches help train for war

    STORY: As the U.S. and South Korea stage their biggest joint military exercise in years, North Korea has fired several short range missiles into the sea off its east coast in response.The country's state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday (March 15) the launches were part of a military drill to train its troops to carry out their mission at any time and quote: "annihilate the enemy" if necessary.Last week, leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to expand combat drills and prepare for war.Tuesday's missile launches coincided with the 11-day joint drills between South Korean and American forces, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23".North Korea condemns the joint drills as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies from Seoul and Washington.About 400 soldiers, 50 military equipment and two Apache helicopters were mobilised for the operation on Monday.U.S. Captain Sean Kasprisin:“We’ve learnt a lot from each other, and been able to demonstrate our ability to work together as one team. We look forward to continuing to train together and building the relationship between the U.S. and Korean forces. We will remain ready to fight tonight. Let’s go together.”South Korea is also seeking closer ties with Japan to combat the threat from Pyongyang despite decades of friction and mistrust between the two U.S. allies.On Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said cooperation with Tokyo was vital, as he prepares to visit Tokyo - the first visit by a South Korean leader in 12 years.The planned trip comes after South Korea announced last week its companies would compensate victims of forced labour under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-1945.The dispute has undermined U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

  • Saudi Arabia places order for up to 121 planes from Boeing

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines said Tuesday they will order 78 jetliners from Boeing and take options to buy 43 more in a major boost for the American aircraft manufacturer. The order for Boeing 787s will be divided between Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, Saudia, and a planned new airline called Riyadh Air, which Saudi officials introduced over the weekend. Relatively high oil prices have boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy and government, making it easier for the kingdom to close a multi-billion-dollar jet order.

  • Official: EU foreign policy chief unwelcome in Israel

    Israel has signaled to the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, that he is not welcome to visit following critical comments he made about Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said Wednesday. The incident marked the latest sign of deteriorating relations between Israel’ s new far-right government and some of its closest allies. Borrell upset Israel with an article published last week that Israeli officials said equated the Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks with militants killed in Israeli army operations.

  • Plan to Allow 69-Hour Work Week Upsets Gen Zs, Millennials in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea will reconsider its plan to raise the maximum weekly work hours to 69 after its “MZ Generation” of millennials and Generation Z members balked at the idea many saw as destroying a healthy work-life balance.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS C

  • Everything We Know About Anne Rice's Immortal Universe

    AMC has bought the rights to 14 of Anne Rice’s novels, from both her Vampire Chronicles series and her Lives of the Mayfair Witches series.

  • South Korea and Japan: A 'milestone' meeting of frenemies

    BBC correspondents explain why historic rivals are trying to rebuild trust - and who stands to gain.

  • Challenge Star Nelson Thomas Reveals He Was Saved from Crash by NFL Player K.J. Osborn: 'Forever Grateful'

    Nelson Thomas thanked K.J. Osborn and three others for saving him from a fiery car crash on March 5

  • Bipartisan group of US senators aims to persuade Pentagon to donate F-16s to Ukraine – Politico

    A bipartisan group of eight senators is calling on the Pentagon to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to a letter they sent to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on March 14.

  • North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles After Threat to US

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday toward waters off its east coast after threatening the US to turn the Pacific Ocean into a “firing range” if it holds joint military drills with South Korea.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptB

  • Philippines, US to hold largest ever joint war games: officials

    The Philippines and the United States will hold their largest ever joint military exercises next month, Philippine and US officials said Tuesday, as the longtime allies seek to counter China's growing regional influence."Any armed forces has the right to conduct military exercises," said Colonel Michael Logico, the Philippine spokesman for the war games called Balikatan, which means "shoulder to shoulder" in Filipino.

  • Chinese 'Long March' rocket reenters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled, disintegrates over Texas

    A Chinese rocket booster weighing approximately four tons reentered the Earth's atmosphere on March 8 over Texas at 17,000 mph and ultimately disintegrated.

  • Italian's espresso machine a hit at World Baseball Classic

    Old-time baseball players would be appalled. Italy's dugout at the World Baseball Classic comes outfitted with an espresso machine. Piazza said he was content with the Nespresso machine in the dugout, but dissatisfied the coffee was being served in a paper cup and not a ceramic one.

  • Russian FSB agent detained in Kharkiv over planning terrorist attacks against Ukrainian pilots and special forces

    Ukraine’s SBY security service has detained a Russian FSB security service agent in Kharkiv who was spying on Ukrainian defenders in preparation for terrorist attacks, the SBU wrote on its Telegram channel on March 15.

  • Russian state media touts video of schoolchildren in Crimea drilling with rifles and training in hand-to-hand combat

    A new video shows schoolchildren participating in a military training course that appears to involve handling rifles and completing combat exercises.

  • Bank collapse fallout

    Joe St. George breaks down the measures taken in Washington after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed into the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

  • Italian court deliberates appeal of 2 US men in cop killing

    Italy’s highest court started deliberations Wednesday in what should be the final appeal of two U.S. citizens convicted in the stabbing death of a police officer during a plainclothes operation in Rome in the summer of 2019. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 23, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 22, were convicted in May 2021 of slaying the 35-year-old officer, as well as of attempted extortion, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause. The two men, who were friends in northern California before they traveled to Italy together, initially received life sentences, Italy’s most severe penalty.

  • How Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell helped build Kansas State's basketball roster

    In building Kansas State's basketball roster, Jerome Tang didn't do it alone. Players Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud were right there with him.