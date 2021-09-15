Seoul: North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles off east coast

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a balcony toward the assembled troops and spectators during a celebration of the nation's 73rd anniversary at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea says Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North claimed to have tested a new missile in its first weapons test in six months.

The two ballistic missiles launched from a site in central North Korea flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Wednesday afternoon, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The statement said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing more details about the North Korean launches. It said South Korea has boosted its anti-North Korea surveillance posture.

Japan’s coast guard confirmed the missiles both landed outside Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone in the waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. No ships or aircraft reported damage, the Coast Guard said.

North Korea said Monday it tested a newly developed cruise missile twice over the weekend. North Korea’s state media described the missile as a “strategic weapon of great significance,” implying they were developed with the intent to arm them with nuclear warheads. According to North Korean accounts, the missile flew about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles), a distance that is capable of reaching all of Japan and U.S. military installations there.

Many experts say the North Korean test suggested North Korea is pushing to bolster its weapons arsenal amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The latest launch came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and other senior officials to discuss the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North.

Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear facility. Kim’s government has so far threatened to build high-tech weapons targeting the United States and rejected the Biden administration’s overtures for dialogue, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.

The North’s resumption of testing activity is likely an attempt at pressuring the Biden administration over the diplomatic freeze after Kim failed to leverage his arsenal for economic benefits during the presidency of Donald Trump.

North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.

North Korea still maintains a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, a sign that it may not want to completely scuttle the nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea, China hold talks over N.Korea missile test, stalled diplomacy

    The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks in Seoul on Wednesday amid concerns over North Korea's recent missile test and stalled denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. The meeting came days after North Korea said it successfully tested a new, strategic long-range cruise missile last weekend, which analysts say could be the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability.

  • UN officials says rural Afghans have critical need for aid

    Four million Afghans are facing “a food emergency” and the majority live in rural areas where $36 million is urgently needed for the coming months to ensure the planting of winter wheat, feed for livestock, and cash assistance for vulnerable families, the elderly and disabled, a U.N. official said Tuesday. Rein Paulsen, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Office of Emergencies and Resilience, told reporters at U.N. headquarters in a video briefing from Kabul that 70% of Afghans live in rural areas and there is a severe drought affecting 7.3 million Afghans in 25 of the country’s 34 provinces. Paulsen said 4 million Afghans are facing a humanitarian emergency, characterized by “extreme gaps in food consumption, very high levels of acute malnutrition and excess mortality.”

  • N.Korea tests ballistic missiles amid deadlocked nuclear talks

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile. Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for U.S. sanctions relief. Japan's Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea that landed outside it exclusive economic zone.

  • Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid N. Korea tensions

    The foreign ministers of South Korea and China met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile. It was North Korea’s first weapons launch in six months and came amid a stalemate in its nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

  • 'Ghost kitchens' boom in Asia as pandemic sparks huge demand

    In an industrial unit on the outskirts of Taipei chefs are plating meals that will never be served in a restaurant: welcome to the world of "ghost kitchens".

  • House Democrats are considering a 26.5% corporate tax rate

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman outlines the House Democrats' expected tax plan proposal including hikes for corporate taxes and high-income individuals.

  • ‘Crystal clear this package is good for business:’ Commerce Secretary

    U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Democrats' proposed tax hike plan, the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better agenda, and the benefits of the infrastructure package for Americans.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Putin in self-isolation after members of inner circle test positive for COVID-19

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has entered self-isolation after several members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Albania on Tuesday to urge the leaders of the six western Balkan states to strengthen their regional cooperation in their strive for European Union membership. Merkel hailed the cooperation intiative, saying “the more cooperation you have, the stronger the Berlin Process will be.” The Berlin Process is a program she started in 2014 to boost regional cooperation among the western Balkan countries.

  • Taliban Says Women Can Keep Going to School — with Conditions

    On Sunday, the Taliban's new higher education minister said that Afghan women could continue to study at universities but classrooms will be separated by gender and there will be an Islamic dress code

  • U.S. Travelers 'Should Be Vaccinated' Before Getting on a Plane, Dr. Fauci Says

    "I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," Fauci said.

  • The Looks Everyone’s Talking About From Last Night’s VMAs

    Last night’s VMAs gave us some of the most iconic celebrity looks of all time, don’t @ me The VMAs are back, baby. Thanks to the modern miracle that is COVID-19 vaccines, MTV’s Video Music Awards went off last night with a fully in-person ceremony that included the red carpet appearances and performances that have []

  • Florida mother reunited with daughter kidnapped almost 14 years ago

    A Florida mother was reunited with her daughter nearly 14 years after her child was abducted, police announced Monday.

  • Obama, Bush, Clinton join aid effort welcoming Afghan refugees to U.S.

    Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton, along with first ladies, governors, mayors and military leaders, will help welcome and support Afghan refugees who fled the country for the United States because of Taliban rule as part of an aid effort being launched Tuesday.Why it matters: The U.S. evacuated more than 65,000 Afghans during its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Biden administration must now process and resettle thousands of families around the country in the coming weeks.St

  • Why is the fired Mike Richards hosting 'Jeopardy!' starting tonight?

    He's been let go, but his shows are airing this week.

  • Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

    Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. During a daily conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin, 68, is “absolutely healthy” but had come in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Army officer resigns over Biden vaccine mandate, 'Marxist takeover of the military'

    An Army lieutenant colonel’s resignation letter is gaining attention on social media after he used it to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and what he described as the "Marxist takeover of the military."

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]