Seoul: North Korea holds artillery exercises on disputed sea border

A coastal town in North Korea's Hwanghae Province is seen from an observatory on Yeonpyeong Island, a South Korean border island in the Yellow Sea. Tensions remain high after North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells from its western coast on 5-6 January. -/YNA/dpa

North Korea's army has fired around 90 more artillery shells into the sea to the north of the disputed sea border with South Korea, according to information from the South Korean General Staff on Sunday.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that the inhabitants of South Korean islands off the west coast had been urged not to leave their homes during the artillery exercises.

The South Korean military said that no damage had been caused.

According to the South Korean authorities, North Korea fired shells into a military buffer zone in the Yellow Sea, which lies between the Korean Peninsula and China, on Friday and Saturday.

Seoul accused Pyongyang of exacerbating already-high tensions in the region.

On Friday, South Korea's military responded to the firing of around 200 shells by North Korea into the Yellow Sea with its own firing exercises on two islands close to the border.

The sea border has in the past been the scene of naval conflict between the two. Pyongyang does not recognize the Northern Limit Line (NLL) set by the United Nations Command following the signing of an armistice ending the 1950-53 Korean War.