Seoul: North Korea launched "unidentified projectile" into the sea

Ivana Saric

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday that North Korea had fired an "unidentified projectile" toward its eastern sea, AP reports.

Why it matters: The news comes after North Korea fired ballistic missiles as well as new long-range cruise missiles into the sea earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions in the region.

State of play: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff added that South Korean authorities and U.S. intelligence are analyzing details of the launch, per AP.

  • Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea had fired a possible ballistic missile.

