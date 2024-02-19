Separate arguments leave 2 men dead on Oahu

Feb. 19—Honolulu police opened their second murder investigation in two days on Sunday following the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man and the injuries of two others early that morning on Makaloa Street in the area of Keeaumoku Street.

On Saturday, in a separate and unrelated case, HPD opened a second-degree murder investigation following the death of a 39-year-old man who was shot and killed at Ohikilolo Ranch.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of HPD's homicide detail, said during a Sunday afternoon news conference that police believe both incidents "were not random " and stemmed from arguments.

Later Sunday, HPD announced it had arrested a 17-year-old male at 5 :20 p.m. in connection with the Makaha murder investigation.

District 8 Crime Reduction Unit Officers located and arrested the juvenile in the Waianae area, according to a police highlight. The arrest was made without incident, police said.

Thoemmes said Sunday that police were still looking for the assailant in the Keeaumoku incident, who "should be considered armed and dangerous."

The assailant in Sunday's Keeaumoku Street incident is described as a bald Asian male in his 30s or 40s and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt or jacket and long pants when he fled on foot east on Makaloa Street in possession of a knife, police said.

Thoemmes said the stabbing, which happened around 5 :30 a.m. Sunday near an "after-hours bar establishment, " appeared to be "over a female."

"The males were arguing, and it escalated into the suspect stabbing the males, " she said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services first responded to the scene and reported treating three patients who suffered apparent stab wounds, according to a report.

Thoemmes said a 25-year-old male and a 26-year-old male also were injured. She said the three victims were taken to The Queen's Medical Center, where the 28-year-old "later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead." The victim's identity was not immediately released.

She said the other victims were treated and released.

Thoemmes said the victims knew each other, but the attacker is still unknown. She said no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

"Detectives are working diligently to interview witnesses and gather video surveillance and evidence, " she said.

HPD became involved in Saturday's incident shortly after 2 :30 p.m. when they were called to a weapons case at the Makaha ranch.

Thoemmes said a witness reported that the 39-year-old victim had been arguing with hunters about the hunter's dog attacking the victim's steer. She said it appears that the hunters were trespassing on the land.

The argument escalated when one of the hunters allegedly shot the victim. The hunters then fled on foot toward Farrington Highway.

Emergency Medical Serv ­ices responded, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Thoemmes said in both cases detectives are continuing their investigations, which include witness interviews, surveillance video review and recovery of evidence.

She said investigations are ongoing, and neither case appears "to be a random act."

When asked whether police resources were stretched during the two murder investigations, Thoemmes said, "We've had cases where we've had sometimes two or three types of cases, but we are just going to do the best that we can in these types of investigations.

"The officers and the detectives are all dedicated to seek justice for these victims that can't speak for themselves and for their families."

She asked anyone with information on either case to call 911 or to reach out to CrimeStoppers Honolulu. Anonymous tips to Crime ­Stoppers can be made by calling 808-955-8300 or via the P-3 app or.