Separate Clearwater shootings leave man and child injured

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in Clearwater. An hour later, about two miles away, a child was shot in an unrelated incident, Clearwater police said.

The first shooting occurred at 2:24 p.m. at LaSalle Street and North MLK Jr. Avenue. Officers arrived to the 1100 block of Palm Bluff Street, where the victim had run after being shot, police said.

The victim was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred at Creekside Apartments, 1280 Druid Road, at 3:34 p.m. A child was taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg with a gunshot wound.

No other information has been released.

