Separate head-on collisions kill two in Franklin County on Monday

Two drivers lost their lives as the result of separate head-on accidents in Franklin County on Monday, Jan. 30.

Angel Rife, 49, of Mercersburg died in an accident Monday morning in the area of 10148 Welsh Run Road in Montgomery Township between Greencastle and Mercersburg.

Rodney Sebring, whose age and address were not provided by Pennsylvania State Police, died after an early afternoon crash on Falling Spring Road in Guilford Township east of Chambersburg.

Mid-morning accident in Montgomery Township

Rife was northbound on Welsh Run Road, also known as Route 995, at 9:21 a.m. when her 2013 Chevrolet Cruze went into the southbound lane, according to state police.

Rife’s car collided head-on with a 2006 Peterbilt 357 dump truck driven by Jeffrey Holtry, 65, of Newburg.

Rife was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The truck rolled onto its passenger side, but Holtry was not injured in the accident, according to police.

Welsh Run Road was closed for more than three hours after the crash.

Early afternoon crash in Guilford Township

The crash on Falling Spring Road also involved a vehicle that left its lane.

Margaret Cole was southbound near Briar Lane at 12:26 p.m. when her Jeep Renegade went into the northbound lane, where it sideswiped a Volvo S60 driven by Brendan Finucane, according to police, who did not provide their ages or addresses.

The Jeep continued in the northbound lane and hit Sebring’s Lincoln Town Car head-on. Sebring was taken to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Cole had to be cut from the wreckage of her Jeep and was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected internal injuries. Finucane was evaluated and medically cleared at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Fatal accidents in Montgomery and Guilford townships, Franklin County