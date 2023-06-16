Separate Meridian shootings leave one dead, three injured

Jun. 16—Three people were injured and one killed in two separate shootings in Meridian on Tuesday.

Meridian Police Department Detective Chanetta Stevens said the first shooting occurred about 3 p.m. at Old Marion Road Apartments. Undreus Evans, 19, and Derrickus Graham, also 19, were shot in the incident.

Evans later died of his injuries.

Stevens said Friday MPD had arrested Graham and charged him with Evans' murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

MPD later arrested 30-year-old Kosondra Jordan in connection with the shooting. He is charged with obstruction; tampering with physical evidence, Stevens said.

Kemper County Jail records show Jordan was booked into the detention facility at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday. Bond was set at $50,000.

In a separate and unrelated shooting, 18-year-old Santana Cryer and an unidentified juvenile victim were shot about 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

One of the victims is in critical condition, Stevens said, while the other has injuries not considered life threatening and is expected to be released shortly. Which victim was in critical condition was not released out of respect for the family, she said.

As of Friday morning, Stevens said, the two shootings do not appear to be related. Investigations into both shootings are ongoing, she said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Contact Thomas Howard on Twitter @tmhoward