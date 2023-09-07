Separate Oktoberfests brewing in Saxonburg and Vandergrift

Sep. 6—Say cheers to beer at two separate Oktoberfest festivals on back-to-back weekends in Saxonburg and Vandergrift.

Sprankle's annual Octoberfest celebrates its fifth anniversary with a three-day celebration Friday through Sunday at the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds in Saxonburg.

Oktoberfest in Vandergrift is a one-day celebration Sept. 16 on Grant Avenue in the historic business district.

Both festivals are growing and have expanded to accommodate larger crowds eager to celebrate all things German in honor of the biggest global beer festival in the world, held annually in Munich. Munich's Oktoberfest begins in September, for folks wondering why the local events are in a different month than the name implies.

Both events will showcase German-themed traditions, food, beer, vendors, live music, children's attractions and, naturally, beer tents.

"Celebrate authentic Bavarian culture right here in the heart of Butler County," said Sprankle's Octoberfest organizer, Doug Sprankle, co-owner of Sprankle's Neighborhood Markets.

Originating as a one-day festival, the Sprankle's event has grown from 1,400 attendees to about 25,000 in the past four years.

Vandergrift's Oktoberfest is sponsored by Allusion Brewing Co. and the Vandergrift Business Association. Organizers close off Grant Avenue to vehicles to set up a giant tent and offer food trucks, family-friendly activities and a festive atmosphere.

Both events encourage participants to don their most festive and creative German attire.

"The number of people showing up in lederhosen and dirndls was amazing, "said Robert Buchanan, co-owner of Allusion Brewing Co. "We fully encourage everyone to dress up and come have fun with us."

Buchanan noted more and more Oktoberfest-themed events are showing up in Western Pennsylvania.

"I think they're popping up because it's an event focused on having fun, eating, drinking, dancing and enjoying live music," he said.

In Vandergrift, the popular stein-holding competition returns, with participants competing by holding a 5-pound stein filled with water at a 90-degree angle with their arm straight out for as long as possible.

New this year at Sprankle's is a "Selfie Trail" with selfie stations across the 7-acre festival.

A giant cage will house Karma, a 20-foot python.

"This is new, and the snake lives over in Cabot," Sprankle said. "Get a snake selfie. We try and put the fun in festival."

More than 10 acres of parking can accommodate the thousands of revelers expected for his event.

"Last year was phenomenal. And this year we want to support Minglefest, which is the same weekend in Saxonburg," Sprankle said.

Event schedules can be found at vandergriftoktoberfest.com and spranklesoctoberfest.com.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .