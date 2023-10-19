Separate shootings in Akron just hours apart left 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

Akron police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left two people injured, one with critical injuries, according to an APD news release.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at a Stop and Go Mini-Mart on the 1200 block of Diagonal Road for a shooting inside the store.

When they arrived, police found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Hardesty Boulevard in connection to the shooting, officials said. He has not yet been charged as police continue to investigate.

Police said the injured man reportedly pulled out a handgun during an altercation in front of the store. That's when gunshots rang out. Investigators collected shell casings and other evidence from the scene.

The second shooting was in the early morning hours Thursday at the Rubber City Lounge on the 400 block of North Main Street.

Upon arriving at around 12:10 a.m., police said they found a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the suspects left the scene.

Patrons inside the bar told police they heard multiple gunshots and found the victim injured on the ground. Police are unsure of the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

