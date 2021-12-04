Separate shootings leave juvenile, man in critical condition

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that left a juvenile and a man with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery police Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said the first of the calls came shortly before 7 p.m. Friday when a juvenile boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting that injured the victim occurred in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue.

About 4 hours later, officers responded to the 5700 block of Eagle Circle after a man was shot, McGriff said.

The victim was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made in either case.

