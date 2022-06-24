Separate shootings in and nearby Beaufort County leave 2 wounded. Here’s what we know

Two shootings occurred about 30 minutes apart and left two victims wounded, according to a Friday afternoon alert from the sheriff’s office.

Around 2 p.m., Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Possum Hill Road in Burton. They found the wounded man, who’d been shot once, in the road. Deputies believe he was shot from a vehicle that drove away. There is no description of the vehicle or subjects involved the Burton shooting.

The victim’s name has not been released, and he is being treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

On Vidalia Road in Seabrook, deputies responded to another shooting around 2:30 p.m. One unnamed person was wounded, the alert said. No update on that person’s condition or their identity has been released.

The drive time between the location of the two shootings is about 20 minutes.

The sheriff’s office noted that both scenes are secure and there “does not appear to be a public safety threat.” According to the alert,

Anyone who has information on either shooting should contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. They can remain anonymous and for possible reward.

This story may update when more information is available.