Separate shootings in Rapid City lead to 2 deaths, multiple injured

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that resulted in two deaths.

The shootings occurred on Sunday and Monday, and no arrests have been made.

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive for a report of a man who had been shot, according to the release.

The man was transported to the hospital, and police were later notified that he had died as a result of the gunshot wound, according to the release. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification, according to the release.

Multiple people injured in separate shooting; one dead

Police were later dispatched to another shooting in the early morning hours of Monday.

At around 4:15 a.m. Monday police responded to a residence on Marquette Drive for a report of multiple individuals who had been hit by gunfire, according to the release.

Rapid City Police located three people who had gunshot injuries. Two people had received serious but non-life threatening injuries, while another man was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

The man was declared deceased on scene. His name is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin can be accomplished, according to the release.

Police are working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There is no evidence to support that the two shootings are related. There's also no reason to believe a threat to public safety exists, according to the release.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located at both residences.

“The rate of gun deaths in the United States continues to rise and unfortunately Rapid City has not been exempt from that trend,” said Chief of Police Don Hedrick. “Officers and deputies have been working around the clock to investigate these incidents and we are dedicated to working with the community and our fellow law enforcement partners to ensure we hold the perpetrators of gun violence accountable through the criminal justice system.”

If anyone has any information related to the two shootings, they are encouraged to contact the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD, and the information to 847411.

