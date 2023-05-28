Separate shootings within hours in Petersburg: One person dead, two others injured

PETERSBURG — Two separate shootings within hours of each other Saturday have left one person dead and two people injured, according to police.

The first was reported Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Talley Avenue and is believed to be domestic-related. A woman was killed in that incident.

The second shooting was reported about five hours later in the 10 block of South South Street, a mile and a half from the first shooting. Police said two people were shot.

Police have released very few detaills from either incident, saying only that investigations into both are continuing.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 or Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212., or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: One person dead, two others injured in separate Petersburg shootings