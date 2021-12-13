In separate St. Paul cases, teen hospitalized after being shot in head, stray bullet hurts 65-year-old

Dec. 13—Unrelated weekend shootings in St. Paul this weekend led to a 17-year-old undergoing surgery after he was shot in the head and a stray bullet striking a 65-year-old, police said.

After the Sunday afternoon shooting in Frogtown, paramedics took the teen to Regions Hospital in critical, but stable condition, according to a police report. He is expected to survive, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Minnehaha Avenue and Victoria Street at 3:05 p.m. They located the teen at a nearby residence on Minnehaha Avenue and he told officers he was shot in the intersection, according to Linders.

The 65-year-old was hurt Saturday about 10 p.m. when two groups of people in the parking lot of a gas station at White Bear and Maryland avenues were apparently shooting at each other, Linders said.

After six or seven shots were fired, a bullet went through the second-floor window of a nearby residence and struck the woman in the clavicle. She was taken to Regions with injuries that police said were believed to be non-life threatening.

No one was under arrest in either case as of Monday and police are investigating.