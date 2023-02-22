Separate trials ordered in killing of teen after man 'basically identified' co-defendant

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was shot to death the evening of Nov. 6, 2021, outside the BP food mart in South Fairmont.

A 20-year-old charged along with two brothers in the 2021 killing of a teen in a gas station parking lot will stand trial separately after one of his co-defendants accused him of being the shooter.

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was fatally shot the night of Nov. 6, 2021, at the BP station on Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount.

Three people face charges including aggravated murder in the case.

Prosecutors say Teetor had walked into the station's store, where he was seen by Elisha Acoff, Joseph Bazel and Keuntay Bazel. Acoff, now 20, and the Bazels then walked out of the store and waited at the corner of the building, they said.

When Teetor walked out, prosecutors say in court documents, Acoff and the Bazels approached him, and one of them tried to stop him, the documents say. A struggle ensued between Teetor and two assailants. During that struggle, according to the documents, a third assailant shot Teetor twice, killing him.

At a hearing Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, it was revealed that Jospeh Bazel, in an interview with investigators, implicated Acoff as the shooter.

Elisha Acoff

He "laid out a series of facts that basically identified my client," Acoff's attorney, Brandon Fox, told Judge Alan Triggs.

Because all three defendants were charged together and would stand trial at the same time, Fox said he wouldn't be able to question Joseph Bazel, 25, about his statements. Acoff wouldn't get a fair trial, he said.

Joseph Bazel at his November 2021 arraignment at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Triggs agreed and said Acoff will stand trial separately. The Bazels will be tried at the same time. Their trial is scheduled for Aug. 14. Acoff's trial is scheduled for Oct. 10.

The incident wasn't the first time Teetor was the victim of a shooting. When he was 11, he was shot in the leg in the West End, his parents told The Enquirer.

His parents said he ran away from home in 2020 to live with his girlfriend and stopped attending school.

"He made a kid's decision," his parents said. "He wasn't getting what he wanted, and he took the path of least resistance."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man 'basically identified' co-defendant in Kristopher Teetor killing