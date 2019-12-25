"I was taken": 7-year-old torn from dad at U.S. border

The CBS News documentary "The Faces of Family Separation" will air on CBS stations Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT. You can also watch it in the video player above.

America's southern border has long been a place of controversy and passionate political debate, a 1,933 mile stretch of cities and towns, rivers and desert, snaking from California to the Gulf Coast of Texas.

The issue of immigration at the southern border moved to center stage in recent years as President Trump made it one of his signature issues. In the spring of 2018, the administration's controversial policies to curtail border crossings provoked intense debate when it was revealed that parents were being separated from their own children. It is a divisive issue and a dramatic story that continues to this day.

In "The Faces of Family Separation," CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez shows us the impact the family separation policy has had on four migrant families. Each said they fled their homes in Central America hoping to find safety or a better life in the United States. But what families like theirs faced when they arrived at the border changed radically in April of 2018. That was when the Trump administration announced a "Zero Tolerance" policy.

Adelindo and Angie More

Adelindo and his daughter Angie are from Honduras. They made it to the U.S. side of the border, only to be separated in McAllen, Texas. CBS News

The new reality was laid out simply and clearly by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "If you cross the border illegally, you will be prosecuted."

That was a huge change for families with children seeking asylum and fearful of returning to their own countries. Under previous administrations, it was up to prosecutors in border states to charge people for crossing the border illegally — and most were not charged. Families with children and those seeking asylum were typically detained for days or weeks and then released with a notice to appear in immigration court.

Now, under Zero Tolerance — which began as a pilot program the El Paso sector in late 2017 — the administration criminally prosecuted all parents in family units for improper entry or re-entry. The rationale for the separations was that the children could not be transferred with the parents into the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service. The children ended up with the Department of Health and Human Services and were sent to one of dozens of shelters it oversees around the country.

That was the last thing Susana expected when she and her family began the journey from their home in El Salvador to the Texas border.

Susana and her children,10-year-old Leni and 7-year-old Litzy, fled El Salvador, a country with one of the highest murder rates in the world. Her son Leni's father had been murdered by a gang. Then more recently, Leni witnessed armed and masked gang members in the street. "And you know," says Susana, "witnesses get killed."

The family finally decided it was too dangerous to stay. Susana left her job as a health-care worker, and along with Leni, Litzy and Litzy's dad, journeyed eight days and nights by bus and car to the shore of the Rio Grande river. They hired human smugglers known as "coyotes" to help them across. At the border, Susana crossed the Rio Grande with her son. The coyotes told Litzy and her father to wait a few days before they attempted their crossing.

litzy-closeup.jpg More

"I was separated from him. I was taken," Litzy, 7, said of being torn from her father at the U.S. border. CBS News