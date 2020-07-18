Separated by the pandemic, an elderly Florida couple meets for one final farewell

Sam Reck meets with his wife, JoAnn, for a final time Saturday night at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. JoAnn, 86, died Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The elderly Romeo and Juliet of a Florida senior community reunited for a final time.

Sam Reck, who had been separated from direct contact with his wife, JoAnn Reck, during the ban on visits to nursing homes, held her hand and peered into her eyes as she lay in a hospital bed Saturday night, just hours before she died of COVID-19, her family said.

JoAnn, 86, resided in a skilled nursing area at Florida Presbyterian Homes, while Sam lived in an apartment. Unable to be in close proximity, they forged a routine of distant visits, as Sam sat on a balcony outside his second-floor apartment and JoAnn talked to him from a garden below.

The couple became known as Romeo and Juliet in the senior community for their meetings, which mirrored the assignations of the young lovers in Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy.

JoAnn Reck, in the courtyard, talks with her husband, Sam Reck, on the balcony at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida, in May. When Joann was moved from their apartment into the skilled nursing area of the facility, the couple were separated due to a state mandate closing nursing home visits. However, they would meet three times a week in this distant setting.

JoAnn was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago, and Sam described the anguish his wife endured because she failed to understand why he had ceased spending most of his days with her, as he did before the suspension of visits issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in March. That order has been extended until Aug. 29 to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Sam Reck on the final visit with his wife, JoAnn: "They suited us all up in all protective gear. We might have looked rather ominous, but we could hold her hand and talk to her to try to reassure her that we loved her."

‘I can hold your hand again’

JoAnn developed a cough, a fever and extreme drowsiness and was transferred to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where a test Friday confirmed she had COVID-19, said her daughter, Linda Hennessey. Family members decided not to have JoAnn put on a ventilator, and instead she moved to the hospital’s palliative care unit.

Though visits to patients with COVID-19 are largely restricted, the hospital makes exceptions for end-of-life situations.

Sam, 90, decided to risk possible exposure to the illness in order to be with his wife of nearly 30 years a final time Saturday night. He donned full protective gear, including a gown, two masks, a head covering and gloves, and stayed with JoAnn for about four hours.

“They suited us all up in all protective gear,” he said. “We might have looked rather ominous, but we could hold her hand and talk to her to try to reassure her that we loved her.”

Scott Hooper and his wife, Julie, also spent some final hours with JoAnn, and Julie shot video from those moments.

“Sam moved forward and grabbed her (JoAnn’s) hand and said, ‘I can hold your hand again’ and was talking to her,” Hooper said. “My mom was able to communicate a little bit. I think you can make out the word ‘Sam,’ and he said ‘I love you’ and she said ‘I love you.’ It was a pretty special moment, actually. My wife was holding the camera, and it was shaking because she was crying so much, seeing them together.”

Reck is now under a 14-day quarantine in his apartment.

JoAnn Reck, left, is shown with a fellow nursing student in her youth. Reck died Sunday at age 86.