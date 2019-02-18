Should Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 6.4%. Does Seplat Petroleum Development tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

See our latest analysis for Seplat Petroleum Development

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

LSE:SEPL Historical Dividend Yield February 18th 19

Does Seplat Petroleum Development pass our checks?

Seplat Petroleum Development has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 16%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect SEPL’s payout to increase to 40% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 8.8%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to $0.34 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Seplat Petroleum Development as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, Seplat Petroleum Development has a yield of 6.4%, which is high for Oil and Gas stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Seplat Petroleum Development is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three important factors you should further research:

