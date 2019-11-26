Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay Technology, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay Technology with Executive & Consultant Guides - Including Customized Forecasting & Analysis 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sepsis is killing over 30 million people a year with no definitive diagnostic in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life-saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market. Understand what is driving this huge global diagnostic market and where the opportunity lies.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. Growth is coming from the basic factors but technology and education are creating the awareness needed to rapidly expand the diagnostic market. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 An Overview of Sepsis Diagnostics
1.1.1 Sepsis the medical emergency
1.1.2 Sepsis Diagnosis and Comorbidity
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.3.4 Microbiology
1.3.5 Other Infectious Disease
1.3.6 Syndromic PoC
1.3.7 Biomarkers Molecular Diagnostics
1.3.8 Biomarkers Other
1.3.9 Limitations
1.4 Methodology
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Sepsis - Current Science
2.1 What is Sepsis?
2.1.1 Organ Damage
2.1.2 Neonatal sepsis
2.1.3 Prognosis
2.2 Diagnosis
2.2.1 Infection Identification
2.2.2 Biomarkers
2.2.3 Differential diagnosis
2.3 Causes of Sepsis
2.3.1 Sepsis Progression
2.4 Prevalence
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.4 Independent Testing Lab
3.1.6 Public National/regional lab
3.1.7 Hospital lab
3.1.8 Physician Lab
3.1.9 Audit Body
3.1.10 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence
4.1.2 Antimicrobial Resistance
4.1.3 Increasing Diagnosis
4.1.4 Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts
4.1.5 The Aging World
4.1.6 Developing World Health Care Spending
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market
4.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma
4.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity
4.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis
4.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab
4.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms
4.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice
4.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Abionic: Study Demonstrates Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes
- T2 Biosystems Introduces New Data and Updates for Rapid Diagnostic Technology
- Sepsis found to fit into 4 subtypes
- GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for Blood Panel
- Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Assay Development Partnership
- New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster
- Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay
- Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges Receive Regulatory Approvals
- Luminex to Pay $75M for MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Research Portfolio
- Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered
- sphingotec raises 20 million
- SeLux Diagnostics Announces Sepsi U.S. HHS/BARDA Research Funding
- Roche PCT assay cleared as tool in fight against Sepsis
- GeneFluidics selected as finalist for AMR Challenge
- BioDirection, Inc. Announces System to Diagnose and Monitor Sepsis
- sphingotec Adding Advanced POC Testing Platform
- Rapid Detection Using DNAe's LiDia Bloodstream Infection Technology
- Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis
- Abionic Announces Rapid Sepsis PoC Diagnostic
6. Profiles of Key Companies
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abionic
- Accel Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biocartis
- bioMrieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker
- Cube Dx
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Cytovale
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings
- GeneFluidics
- GenMark Dx
- Grifols
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Linear Diagnostics
- Luminex Corp
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Response Biomedical
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Septec
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sphingotec
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
7. Sepsis Diagnostic Markets
7.1 Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country
8. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Assay Type
8.1 Global Market by Diagnostic Type - Overview
8.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology
8.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Syndromic PoC Panel
8.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Infectious Disease
8.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Molecular Diagnostic
8.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other
9. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product Type
9.1 Global Market by Product Type - Overview
9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instruments
9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Reagents
9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service
Appendices
I. United States Medicare System: 2019 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule - National Limit and Midpoint
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h68g5p
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sepsis-diagnostics---global-markets-by-assay-technology-2024-300964489.html
SOURCE Research and Markets