Sept. 11 victims' families push U.S. watchdog to investigate FBI's 'lost' evidence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Family members of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, airplane attacks asked a U.S. government watchdog on Thursday to investigate their suspicions that the FBI lied about or destroyed evidence linking Saudi Arabia to the hijackers.

The request in a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said "circumstances make it likely that one or more FBI officials committed willful misconduct with intent to destroy or secrete evidence to avoid its disclosure."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment on the letter.

The latest in a series of requests over the 20 years since Islamist militants crashed civilian airliners in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, seeks evidence including phone records and a videotape of a party in California attended by two of the hijackers more than a year before the attacks.

"Given the importance of the missing evidence at issue to the 9/11 investigation, as well as the repeated mishandling by the FBI of that evidence, an innocent explanation is not believable," said the letter, signed by about 3,500 people - families of victims, first responders and survivors.

It asked Horowitz to investigate FBI statements made in response to a subpoena from the families that the agency "lost or is simply no longer able to find key evidence about the individuals who provided substantial support inside the U.S. to the 9/11 hijackers."

Saudi Arabia has said it had no role in the hijacked plane attacks. The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Our government is either lying about the evidence it has or it is actively destroying it, and I don't know what's worse," Brett Eagleson, son of Sept. 11 victim Bruce Eagleson, said in an interview.

Family members of victims have long sought U.S. government documents, including secret law enforcement and intelligence reports, related to whether Saudi Arabia aided or financed any of the 19 people associated with al Qaeda, the group given safe haven by the Taliban in Afghanistan at the time.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia. A U.S. government commission found no evidence that Saudi Arabia directly funded al Qaeda. It left open whether individual Saudi officials might have.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, including more than 2,600 at the World Trade Center, 125 at the Pentagon, and 265 on the four planes.

The families of roughly 2,500 of those killed, and more than 20,000 people who suffered injuries, businesses and various insurers, have sued Saudi Arabia seeking billions of dollars.

Last month, many families asked President Joe Biden to skip 20-year memorial events unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks.

Three days later, the Justice Department said in a court filing that it had decided to review earlier claims https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-welcomes-fresh-review-sept-11-attack-documents-2021-08-09 of privilege it had made about why it could not release some information requested by families.

"My administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law," Biden said on Aug. 9 in a statement welcoming the department's commitment to a fresh review.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball, additional reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • From factory to arm: Inside the UAE's chilly COVID-19 vaccine hub

    Millions of COVID-19 vaccines sit in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi, waiting to be shipped globally and injected into peoples arms. The building in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD)is part of the HOPE Consortium, a commercial vaccine logistics group set up by the emirate last year as global demand for storage and shipment of COVID-19 shots soared. "Vaccines are important but vaccinations are even more important," Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics Head Robert Sutton said.

  • US trade deficit narrows slightly to $70.1 billion in July

    The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly to $70.1 billion in July as economic recovery overseas helped boost American exports while imports declined. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the trade deficit fell 4.3% in July after surging to a record $73.2 billion in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.

  • Rwandan president removes justice minister amid 'Hotel Rwanda' hero trial

    Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has removed the justice minister but made him ambassador to Britian amid international scrutiny over the trial of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier credited with saving many lives during the 1994 genocide. A government statement issued on Tuesday gave no reason for the dismissal of Johnston Busingye, who had served as justice minister and attorney general since 2013. Busingye was appointed Rwanda's ambassador to Britain, the statement said.

  • Flooding continues but there will be gusty clearing

    After a historic night of flooding, clouds will give way to sun with a gusty breeze and less humidity.

  • New eco-petrol baffles a quarter of motorists

    E10 is set to become the new standard petrol, but 24% of drivers are unaware of it, says the RAC.

  • Take two: Venezuelan government, opposition return to Mexico for talks

    Negotiators on both sides of Venezuela's political divide will return to Mexico this week to kick off a second round of talks aimed at easing the once prosperous country's long-running crisis which has forced millions to flee. Representatives of embattled socialist President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition to his government will meet on Friday afternoon, after a first round of negotiations was held in the Mexican capital last month. While no agreements from the talks have been publicly disclosed so far, two sources with knowledge of the sessions cited a pair of recent developments as products of the dialogue: the freeing of opposition leader Freddy Guevara and the announced participation of the opposition in regional elections scheduled for November.

  • Education debates are rife with references to war – but have they gone too far?

    Battlefield analogies are a long-standing feature of public debates about education. Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/GettyAs President Joe Biden oversaw the transfer of the remains of the U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan took to Twitter. Appearing to weigh in on the controversy over mask mandates in public schools, Duncan compared “anti-mask and anti-vax people” with “the suicide bombers at Ka

  • A popular surfing instructor, QAnon, and an unspeakable horror

    Santa Barbara residents are struggling to make sense of a tragedy involving Matt Coleman, head of a local surf school, and the killings of his two young children.

  • New study shows natural disasters have increased five-fold as NYC floods

    A new report from the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction has found that […] The post New study shows natural disasters have increased five-fold as NYC floods appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Gym Group's stock surges despite loss as membership demand grows

    Younger people, often lacking the space to work out at home, are heading back to the gym.

  • Miami school district tells state it’s standing by mask mandate despite funding threats

    Miami-Dade public schools officials told the Florida Department of Education in a letter Wednesday that the DeSantis administration is violating the state constitution by trying to prevent the district from carrying on with its mask mandate for students and staff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules

    The Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday that the state can take down an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that became widely seen as a symbol of racial injustice as it towered over Monument Avenue in the state’s capital for more than a century. The high court’s ruling came in two lawsuits filed by Virginia residents who attempted to block removal of the 21-foot (6-meter) bronze equestrian sculpture, which shows Lee in military attire atop a 40-foot (12-meter) pedestal. The court found that “restrictive covenants” in the 1887 and 1890 deeds that transferred the statue to the state no longer apply.

  • Biden to detail storm response, survey damage in Louisiana

    President Joe Biden on Thursday will detail his administration's response to Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power and wreaked havoc along the Gulf Coast before causing deadly flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast. Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph (240 kph), likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid. More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi remained without power after Ida toppled a major transmission tower and knocked out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

  • US jobless claims reach a pandemic low as hiring strengthens

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 340,000, a pandemic low and another sign that the job market is steadily rebounding from the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

  • Fighting in Panjshir Valley as Taliban move against last rebel-held Afghan province

    The last Afghan province not under Taliban control was the scene of fighting on Wednesday morning, as anti-Taliban resistance clashed with the militant group in the strategic Panjshir Valley.

  • U.S. Agency Says Tigray Forces Looted Aid Depots in Ethiopia

    (Bloomberg) -- Rebels in Ethiopia’s Tigray region looted warehouses containing emergency aid for civilians in the Amhara region, where fierce fighting is continuing with troops loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a U.S. official said.The U.S. Agency for International Development has proof that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front emptied warehouses and caused widespread destruction in Amhara in recent weeks, Sean Jones, a USAID mission director to Ethiopia, said in an interview with Ethiopian st

  • What's behind China's new online gaming restrictions for kids?

    Under-18s in China can now only game online for 3 hours per week, and while internet addiction is clearly a massive problem for many families, there's more to the crackdown than protecting kids.

  • They wait with tears, fears. KY family hopes this FBI search unearths Crystal Rogers

    Crystal Rogers’ grandpa and grandma sit for hours daily near the site FBI investigators are searching in Bardstown. Will they finally know what happened to her and her father?

  • A lawsuit and an arms deal highlight Mexico's messy relationship with US guns

    Mexico is suing major US gunmakers over illegal arms sales, even as it legally buys their guns for its police and military.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Releases Delayed Amid Delta Surge

    Paramount has delayed its Tom Cruise tentpoles “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” amid a surge in the delta variant of COVID-19. “Top Gun: Maverick” will now open in theaters on May 27, 2022, instead of Nov. 19, 2021, while another Cruise-led adventure, “Mission: Impossible 7,” will debut on Sept. 30, 2022, instead of […]