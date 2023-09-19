Sept. 9 central Lubbock shooting turns fatal; police search for shooter

Lubbock police are looking for the person responsible for an early September shooting that turned fatal Monday afternoon.

Jesus Antonio Lopez, Jr., 42, died Monday from injuries suffered in the Sept. 9 shooting at a central Lubbock apartment, police said.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 to the Raider's Court Apartments, 1809 14th St., for reports of shots fired just. There they found Lopez lying on the floor of his living room with a gunshot wound, being treated by EMS, according to a police report.

Lopez was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance where he was rushed into surgery. UMC staff told police Lopez had been shot underneath his left armpit.

Officers were able to speak briefly with Lopez before the emergency surgery; he told police he did not know the person who shot him.

According to the report, Lopez told officers he was working on his bike inside his apartment when the shooter knocked on his door looking for someone. Lopez reportedly told the person to leave and an altercation ensued.

Police searched the apartment and surrounding area but were not able to find shell casings or other evidence.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating and asks for the public's help identifying and locating the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Sept. 9 shooting turns fatal; Lubbock police search for shooter