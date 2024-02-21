Philadelphia's SEPTA Market-Frankford Line to get 200 new rail cars thanks to $317M grant
Officials said SEPTA is in dire need of upgrades, adding that the aging railcars are on average 25 years old and need to be replaced.
Officials said SEPTA is in dire need of upgrades, adding that the aging railcars are on average 25 years old and need to be replaced.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
On the ticket: AirPods for $99, a smart TV for under $160 and a Roomba for just $169.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average's swap of Walgreens for Amazon will help the index better reflect the current US economy, according to a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
A number of Logitech mice, keyboards and webcams are on sale at Amazon right now, with up to 25 percent off.
Apple announced today it is upgrading iMessage's security layer to post-quantum cryptography, starting in iOS and iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. The technology giant said that in the coming years, quantum computers will be able to break today's cryptography standards.
Delta Airlines has added a Porsche 911 GT3 RS to its fleet of VIP transfer shuttles at LAX until February 26.
It’s no surprise then that the startup world has seen a flurry of startups focused on streamlining the permitting process. The latest to receive venture funding is PermitFlow, a Y Combinator alum that has developed “end-to-end” workflow and automation software that aims to “take care of permitting from soup to nuts,” according to its founders. “We think of it kind of like a TurboTax for construction permitting since it handles everything from upfront research, application, permit preparation, submission, monitoring, comment response and coordination, all the way through to permit issuance,” said co-founder and CEO Francis Thumpasery.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
Google revealed that its Duet AI for enterprises has been rebranded to Gemini.
Nearly two years after securing $20 million in Series A capital, B2B financial solutions startup Simetrik is back with additional investment to the tune of $55 million in Series B funding. The Colombia-based company is developing financial automation technology around record centralization, reconciliations, controls, reporting and accounting. Where it is differentiating itself is through its Simetrik Building Blocks, or SBBs, which are scalable and adaptable concepts based on no-code development and generative AI technologies.
Nintendo's about to kick off its first event of the year with the Direct Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party games for Switch.
Jeep has issued a recall that applies to nearly 200,000 units of the Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee 4xe. These SUVs have a defroster-related problem.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Playwright Larissa FastHorse has taken on the problematic Native stereotypes that existed for years in "Peter Pan."
Investors are looking to Walmart earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience, while Nvidia's results loom large.