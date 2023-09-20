September 19 high school sports recap
highlights from high school soccer, field hockey and volleyball.
Most players, while demanding change, asked not to be called up to the national team. The federation, wielding Spanish law, called them up anyway.
US Representative Deborah Ross has introduced updates to the Protect Musicians Act. If passed, the bill will create a level playing field for artist negotiating with major streaming companies.
Two of the three main characters on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004-2007) open up about mental health struggles in their 20s.
Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract included behavioral clauses.
The Rays have been trying to get a new ballpark built since 2007, only nine years after they became a team and started using Tropicana Field.
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
The 80s, for instance, brought exciting breakthroughs in learning by demonstration, but a slew of research projects out of schools like CMU, MIT and UC Berkeley point to a future in which robots learn much like their human counterparts. Today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Hardware Stage, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is showcasing advancements in research that can teach a robot a new skill quite literally overnight. “It’s remarkable how fast it works," says TRI CEO and Chief Scientist Gill Pratt.
These aren’t fun days for the Spartans. But all that is left when it comes to Tucker is figuring out how much money MSU will pay for him to go away.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
Writing for Their Lives by historian Marcel Chotkowski Lafollette recounts the work of America's first female science and tech reporters working for E.W. Scripps' Science Service.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
U.S. Soccer has been based in Chicago for decades, with its national teams traveling to dozens of cities across the country. A $50 million pledge from Arthur Blank will help bring everything to Atlanta.
The victory also ends Red Bull's win streak at 15.
The Tigers made it harder than it should have been for Harrison Mevis.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
If Dartmouth men’s basketball players are granted the right to form a union, it could chart a pathway for all college athletes to unionize as employees, legal experts say.
Following her prison sentence, Tarra Simmons graduated law school with honors and won election in 2020 to the state legislature.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
Republican-controlled states have begun formally embracing the platform's materials.