September 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

With the arrival of fall also comes football season across the U.S. as Friday night lights shine on stadiums, and none are brighter than at high school stadiums in Texas. “I had this image in my mind's eye before I even arrived at the game that night," said Austin American-Statesman photographer Sara Diggins. "The iconography of the helmets, the stands, the lights, the flags are recognizable and familiar. You see it, and you know it's a high school football game in Anytown, America. It signals the start of fall, the possibility of a harrowing underdog story or state championship victory. It IS Friday night lights.”

A USA TODAY investigation found that Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker was accused of sexually harassing Brenda Tracy, a prominent rape survivor and activist. Hours after publication, the university suspended Tucker without pay. In November, Tucker signed an unprecedented 10-year, $95 million deal.

September 1

The Vandegrift Vipers run out ahead of their home game against Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The Vipers won the game 41-17.

September 3

People walk off the playa out near the Burning Man site on the Black Rock Desert in northern Nevada. An unusual summer storm left tens of thousands stranded in ankle-deep mud before fleeing.

September 6

Billie Mincks tosses a bucket of Suwannee River water onto a neighboring home that caught fire in Suwannee, Fla., just a day after Hurricane Idalia made its way through Florida.

September 9

Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker walks to the field from the tunnel before the football game against Richmond at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Tucker was suspended and eventually dismissed for violating the school's sexual misconduct police.

September 10

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

The Tribute of Light shown in lower Manhattan in remembrance of the September 11 attacks viewed from in Bayonne, N.J.

September 13

Laura Mae Williams, a field investigator for New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator, closes a body bag after finishing an investigation of the death of a migrant in the desert in New Mexico about two miles north of the international boundary with Mexico.

September 15

A firefighter walks the line along a back burn on the northwest flank of the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge, Ore.

September 18

UAW strikers try to prevent a truck from entering the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.

September 23

Willie Nelson acknowledges the crowd after his performance during Farm Aid 2023 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.

Migrants are seen atop a train headed to Ciudad Juárez from Chihuahua City, Mexico. Other less fortunate migrants were barred from using the trains to travel to Ciudad Juárez. Mexican authorities are working to remove migrants from northbound commercial trains headed to the U.S./Mexico border. In the previous weeks, many of hundreds of migrants were riding on top of the trains and arriving in Ciudad Juárez.

September 27

An onlooker reaches out to touch the hand of Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl that traveled to Detroit as a symbol of displaced people across the globe in Detroit, Mich.

