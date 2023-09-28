September 27 high school field hockey highlights
Highlights from high school field hockey.
Highlights from high school field hockey.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first to reach the 30-60 club. He just created the 40-70 club.
Donald Trump's would-be Republican rivals squandered precious time on stage indulging in a cacophony of crosstalk.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Which late-round players should fantasy hockey drafters consider?
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
In a season highlighted by high-profile reveals and original-character appearances, Tuesday's "Ahsoka" episode featured the biggest yet.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
The football star will be the first to tell you how badly his E! "Bachelor"-esque reality show bombed.
New York, Austin, London, Los Angeles, China — descended on San Francisco this past week for Disrupt 2023. Startup founders were EVERYWHERE; so were investors. My personal highlights included my interviews with Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel (it covered a lot of ground, including maintaining a startup mentality) and Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Check out our tiers for fantasy hockey goaltenders!
Author Patricia McCormick's novel "Sold" is one of the most banned books in America, and while it's the last distinction she wants her work to be known for, she says, banning books leaves young people "defenseless" in understanding the complexities of the world.
Deion Sanders and Colorado were brought back to reality by Oregon. And it wasn’t pretty.
We kick off our 2023-24 draft tiers with the fantasy defensemen!
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
A new TikTok about the Scholastic Book Fair has some book-loving adults feeling old — and even a little "scared" — after seeing some of the book titles that are currently on sale.