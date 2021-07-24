September hearing date set for suspect in fatal I-95 shooting

Jul. 24—LUMBERTON — A procedural hearing has been scheduled for September in the case of the man charged in the March shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman on Interstate 95.

Dejywan Floyd's hearing Friday in the Robeson County Courthouse on the charge of driving while license revoked was continued to Sept. 3. The charge is unrelated to his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, according to his attorney, Johnson Britt.

He will appear in court in September for the first-degree murder charge and other charges including sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance, discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, failure to wear seat belt-front seat, resisting public officer, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and expired registration card/tag, according to information from court officials.

Floyd is to appear Sept. 3 in county Courtroom 3A. He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charge.

Deputies arrested Floyd about 12:38 a.m. April 1 in Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection to the death of Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement personnel and other first responders were dispatched about 11:40 a.m. on March 25 to the report of a person shot near exit 22 on I-95, north of Lumberton. Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Robeson County EMS arrived to find Julie Eberly suffering from a gunshot wound. She had been shot through the passenger door of the vehicle in which she and her husband, Ryan Eberly, were traveling on I-95 South. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

Immediate medical assistance was rendered, and Julie Eberly was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center, where she died. The investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the Eberlys' GMC Yukon came close to the suspect's Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The suspect then pulled to the victim's passenger side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door. Witnesses stated that the suspect then drove off and exited at Exit 22. The victim's vehicle then pulled over on I-95 and waited for medical assistance," a Sheriff's Office release reads in part.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said April 1 that Floyd's arrest was the result of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and members of the community. He called surveillance footage from "dozens" of businesses and residents "critical elements" in tracking Floyd's movement from the scene.

