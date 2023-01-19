September homicide ruled justified but shooter still arrested

Columbus police say a fatal shooting from last September has now been ruled justified after investigation, but the man who pulled the trigger remains in jail.

Steven Daniels, age 20, was found dead in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive on Sept. 30, 2022. The case was originally investigated as a possible homicide case by Columbus Police. After investigation CPD has ruled the shooting justified as Daniels was robbing the shooter, Michael McCarter, according to officials.

McCarter turned himself in to police Wednesday and now faces the charge of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property for possessing a stolen firearm prior to the alleged Daniels robbery, according to CPD.