What is the ‘September Surge’ and can it help you find a new job?

You may have seen it all over Tiktok, but the September Surge––the post-Labor Day peak in job opportunities––is real. The concept has been recognised in HR circles for years, even if social media has now refashioned it as a trendy hashtag.

There is one important caveat, however: according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a surge in actual hires comes later in winter (December through January). The so-called “September Surge” is really about a hike in vacancies.

September through Hallowe’en, according to experts, is the perfect window of time in which to job hunt, thanks to a few key factors. HR budgets are drying up and the “Q4 jitters” lead to a productivity push towards the end of year. Not only that, but after a summer of distraction, employees refocus on their career happiness once the kids return to school.

Suddenly tons of positions are either freed up or existing vacancies are given a final HR push. With the career shelves fully stocked, now is a great time to go shopping for a shiny new role.

Meet opportunity with preparation

Start with the basics. Now’s the time to refresh your resumé, contact your recommendation list to let them know you’re back on the market, and declutter and pimp your social media presence.

If it has been a while since you were on the hunt for a new role, don’t wait until you spot that killer vacancy before you blow the dust off your resume. Update it now, and keep doing so, to avoid last-minute omissions or errors or a ‘rushed’ feel to this essential document.

Tailor the resumé to highlight your skills rather than your education, as skills-based hiring has become the new default.

Do your research

Post-pandemic and post-mass layoffs, companies are particularly choosy about what they want––and you should be too. In a world in which remote and hybrid working is the norm, try to identify in advance the firms that allow this.

There’s little point in applying for that dream role if you’re based hundreds of miles from the HQ of a firm that has ditched its remote-tolerant policies.

Research into company workplace culture is as important for your work-life balance as remuneration. It’s easier than ever to check up on how firms are doing from an EDI perspective as well as other definable metrics––Glassdoor is one useful site keeping tabs. The gold standard of benchmarking on equal corporate policy, meanwhile, is the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

Finally, beware of casting too wide a net. You may feel like a kid in a candy shop, wading through opportunities, but recruitment agents who identify you as a mass-application candidate are usually turned off. Instead, tailor and target your approach for a better outcome for all.

