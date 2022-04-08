September trial date set for child murder case

Apr. 7—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man charged in the June 2021 death of a 4-year-old boy will likely stand trial in September.

Christian Maradiaga, 20, appeared before Judge Michael Christofeno in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for a status conference in the case.

"I think the case is on track to get to trial in September," Maradiaga's attorney, Gary Griner, told Christofeno early Thursday morning. "There's a little bit of ongoing discovery, but the state and I are handling that appropriately."

With deputy prosecuting attorneys Don Pitzer and Katelan Doyle confirming the same on their end, Christofeno went on to schedule Maradiaga's next status conference for Aug. 25, and confirmed his jury trial date for Sept. 19.

Maradiaga is charged with murder, as well as a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of interfering with a crime.

He was arrested June 10, 2021, at an apartment in the 2800 block of Toledo Road as police investigated a case of alleged abuse. Investigators had initially responded to a report where the victim had been hospitalized from a beating. The child died from his injuries the next day, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

Per the charges, Maradiaga is alleged to have put the victim in danger while in his care on June 9, 2021, and to have interfered to prevent a woman from calling 9-1-1 following the incident.

He is currently incarcerated at the Elkhart County jail.

GENESSA JONES

An Elkhart woman who allegedly started a fire that killed two people, including a child, as she fought with her ex-boyfriend in the spring of 2021 is on track for an August jury trial.

Genessa Jones, 48, appeared before Judge Christofeno in Elkhart County Circuit Court early Thursday morning for a status conference in the murder case.

"I think we are pressing well toward trial in August," deputy prosecuting attorney Lucas Shoemake said of the case. "We'll be prepared at that time."

Story continues

Jones' attorney, Peju Okanlami, offered a similar outlook from her end when referencing the upcoming trial, which is currently set for Aug. 1.

"Everything is on track right now," Okanlami told Christofeno. "We are in the process of getting depositions taken care of, so those will be handled prior to the next status conference. So, right now, everything is still on track."

Jones' next scheduled court appearance, a trial status conference, is set for July 7.

Jones is charged with two counts of murder, accused in the deaths of Dennis Witte and a juvenile which occurred during an alleged arson in the early morning hours of May 23, 2021.

According to court records, the fire damaged a two-story house at 1824 Oakland Ave. As Elkhart firefighters responded, they had first rescued a woman from the roof. They then followed the woman's direction to find an adult and child still in the house and rescued them from the situation. A firefighter was also reportedly injured during the response.

Witte and the child were first taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment. They were then transferred to a hospital in Chicago, but died from their injuries, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Jones is currently incarcerated at the Elkhart County jail.

SENTENCING

An Elkhart man appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing Thursday after having pleaded guilty to two Level 4 felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Anthony Sims was handed down two 10-year sentences at the Indiana Department of Corrections for the two Level 4 felonies, though the jail time for each was suspended and replaced with 10 years of reporting probation as part of a plea agreement. It was also noted that the two sentences will be served concurrently, meaning Sims will actually only serve 10 years of reporting probation total, rather than 20.

The Level 4 felony charges stem from two separate arrests, one in August of 2018 and one in May of 2019, according to court documents.

A third charge connected to the May 2019 arrest, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Also Thursday, Sims was sentenced for a probation violation connected to an earlier case in which he had pleaded guilty to robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Class B felony. For that violation, Christofeno sentenced Sims to additional reporting probation to be served consecutively with the other two sentences as part of his plea agreement.

Prior to his sentencing Thursday, Sims, who is currently not incarcerated, was given time to say a few final words on his behalf.

"I've been out, I've been doing great, I've kept a job for longer than I ever have since I've been out the first time," Sims told the court. "I own my own vehicle. I received my license. I know that's probably not a major step to others, but in my case, that's a big step for me, because, man, it took me forever."

Sims also said he has a 3-year-old daughter who looks up to him, noting that he has been staying on the straight and narrow in order to better take care of her and continue to be a part of her life.

"I take care of my responsibility as a father," Sims said. "I do everything I'm supposed to do as far as being a man, and taking care of my responsibilities, and understanding what is going on in my life."

In response, Christofeno urged Sims to continue on the successful path he appears to be on, as any future violations could see him sent to the IDOC.

"You seem to have gotten your life straightened out," Christofeno said. "I commend you for that. All I'm saying is, don't violate probation. Don't get me in a position where I don't have any choice except to send you to the DOC, and separate you from your daughter. Your daughter needs a father."