Septic to sewer conversion and American Rescue Plan funding highlight North Port workshop

The city of North Port may be able to complete the first phase of its septic to sewer conversion by 2031.

NORTH PORT – The city of North Port should be able to complete the first phase of its residential septic to sewer conversion plan by 2031, at an estimated cost of $28.5 million, city staff told the City Commission at a Monday workshop on wastewater expansion and how to spend American Rescue Plan funding.

Related: Septic to sewer eyed as one solution to combat Red Tide

That figure is well within the $33.7 million the city officials had identified for potential funding, which includes $21.2 million in one-cent sales tax money that must still be approved by Sarasota County voters in a November referendum and $12.5 million from utilities revenue.

North Port Stormwater Manager Elizabeth Wong also told commissioners that preliminary data of the city’s water quality testing showed North Port canals and Myakahatchee Creek do contribute to pollution problems in Charlotte Harbor, the state's second-largest estuary.

Wong explained how tracking of Sucralose – an artificial sweeter – showed none of the substance entering the watershed upstream from the city and elevated levels at six test sites.

Earlier: City of North Port has a water and sewer expansion plan

“If we find Sucralose, there are probably other pollutants that go into the water,” Wong said, then added that several other scientists track Sucralose, notably Brian LaPointe, a research scientist affiliated with Florida Atlantic University.

“There’s no regulatory limit on Sucralose,” she later added. "It's an indicator.”

Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough later added: “Sucralose is just the canary, it’s not what’s damaging the environment.”

Earlier in the meeting, City Manager Jerome Fletcher briefed the commission on projects funded by federal American Rescue Plan money.

The city received $4.2 million in funds in June 2021, and was due for another $4.2 million next month.

Last June, city commissioners focused on extension of water and sewer lines to the Interstate 75 interchanges with Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards as the main recipients of ARPA funding because an economic development study identified the potential for new growth there.

Story continues

The citiy earmarked $3.4 million for the work at Toledo Blade Boulevard and $813,679.50 at Sumter Boulevard.

The city also received a $1.6 million Florida Job Growth Grant for the Toledo Blade work. That funding, combined with a low bid for only $2 million to do the water and sewer lines means that the could have almost $3.6 million in ARPA funding from the first federal disbursal available to spend on other projects.

Earlier: North Port still plans to spend American Rescue Plan funds on Panacea water and sewer

Among other projects offered to the commission as options were fully finding $3.3 million to extend water and sewer to the I-75 interchange at Sumter Boulevard; $2 million for construction of a general government building in Wellen Park; $2 million to purchase 10 acres for three economic development sites and $570,000 to extend broadband conduit to Toledo Blade and Sumter boulevards.

Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon asked if the city had yet secured a provider for broadband opportunities elsewhere in the city. While nothing has been secured yet, Yarborough noted that the city has set a meeting to talk with Hotwire, which is the internet provider of choice for Wellen Park.

Mayor Pete Emrich brought up the possibility of using ARPA funds to continue the fast-tracking of repair and replacement of the city’s aging water control structures.

Yarborough said that, too, was a possibility.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Septic to sewer conversion and ARPA funds highlight N. Port workshop