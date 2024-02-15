Septuple homicide defendant prepares to fight death penalty if convicted

Feb. 15—A capital murder defendant accused of shooting and killing seven people at a Valhermoso Springs drug house in June 2020 asked Morgan County Circuit Court to compel the prosecution to disclose any aggravating factors it intends to use, should it seek the death penalty, as well as any mitigating factors that would be beneficial to the defense, according to motions filed this week.

Frederic Allen Rogers, 26, along with his alleged accomplice, John Michael Legg, 23, both of Hartselle, were captured in Oregon and returned to Morgan County Jail on June 28, 2020. Both remained there Wednesday with no bond, according to jail records.

In capital cases, an aggravating circumstance is a circumstance that indicates the defendant, if convicted, should be sentenced to death, according to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Mitigating circumstances, on the other hand, indicate that the convicted defendant should be sentenced to life without parole rather than death. For example, a defendant lacking the capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct is considered a mitigating factor.

Before a jury can vote to impose the death penalty, the state must prove that aggravating circumstances outweigh mitigating circumstances.

Both Rogers and Legg have pleaded not guilty to six counts each of capital murder by reason of mental illness or defect. Rogers' jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 14, court records show. Legg's trial has not yet been scheduled.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Stephen Brown ordered the prosecution to disclose to the defense, within 14 days, whether it intends to seek the death penalty for Rogers.

"We have serious questions and doubts about whether the state of Alabama can prove all of the counts of capital murder in the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt," said Rogers' attorney, J. Brent Burney. While preparing for the guilt phase of the trial, Burney said he also has to prepare for the sentencing phase defense.

"Based on our mitigation investigation to date, we feel strongly that the mitigating factors will outweigh the aggravating factors," he said.

Burney in 2022 filed a motion requesting a mental examination for Rogers. The motion argues that Rogers apparently "does not appreciate the gravity" of the case, and, at the time of the alleged crimes, he "may have been severely delusional."

The motion was granted by Brown. On Tuesday, Brown ordered the prosecution to disclose, within 45 days, any circumstances that are "agreed upon" as being mitigating circumstances.

"This Order does not require the State to discover new mitigating circumstances for the defendant, or advocate on his behalf," the order reads.

The prosecution was also given 45 days to disclose any aggravating circumstances that it intends to rely on.

"The defense team continues to investigate the facts and prepare for trial," Burney said.

In December, Legg's attorneys filed a motion requesting $15,000 to pay for an independent mental health evaluation and IQ test, records show. As of Wednesday, the court has yet to respond to the request.

At a preliminary hearing for the defendants in August 2020, an FBI special agent read a written statement from Rogers saying he killed Jeremy Roberts, 31, of Athens, James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville, and Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur, at a house on Talucah Road. The statement said Legg fatally shot three women at the residence: Tammy England Muzzey, 45, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, and Dakota Green, 17 of Valhermoso Springs.

The special agent testified that apparently the defendants were invited to a dinner party at the residence, known as a drug house, and Rogers "cased" the house and its occupants before opening fire on three men in the garage.

After allegedly killing the rest of the occupants, Rogers and Legg visited Legg's father's house in Hartselle and drove a silver Dodge Charger to Oregon, where Rogers had relatives, according to the testimony.

The defendants and Roberts were members of a "motorcycle gang" known as "Seven Deadly Sins," according to the FBI's testimony.

Burney said he is personally opposed to the death penalty.

"I find it inconsistent, and somewhat abhorrent, that we live in a pro-life state, while at the same time our state leaders in Montgomery were gleeful that they successfully executed an human being using nitrogen gas," he said. On Jan. 25, Alabama executed Kenneth Smith via nitrogen hypoxia.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson did not respond to requests for comment.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino