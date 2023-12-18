Sequim drug dealer sentenced to 36 months, found with fentanyl and meth

The Clallam County Superior Court sentenced a Sequim drug dealer to 36 months in prison on December 6.

Joshua Dickinson was found guilty on multiple charges:

Two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl).

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Conduct within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop.

“Clallam County continues to be among counties in Washington State with high overdose rates per capita,” said a spokesperson.

The County has had 27 confirmed drug overdose deaths in 2023 with 19 more cases that are pending confirmation, according to the Clallam County Coroner’s Office.

Dickinson was arrested in September of 2022. Originally, detectives recommended that “firearms enhancement” be added to the list of charges but the jury did not find him guilty of that specific crime.

The investigation started in the summer of 2022 when The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team used a confidential informant to buy fentanyl from Dickinson several times. During one instance, the same informant also bought methamphetamine. Officials said that Dickinson had a gun when that purchase happened.

Dickinson was arrested in the parking lot of a hotel on Sept, 21. During a search of Dickinson, his car, and his hotel room, detectives found 468 fentanyl pills with an approximate street value of $2,300. They also found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, cash, and a handgun.