Sequim officer fires weapon during traffic stop

A Sequim police officer fired his weapon during an early morning traffic stop on Thursday.

At 4:31 a.m., the officer pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of West Washington Street and North Third Avenue. A Clallam County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist six minutes later.

At some point, the Sequim officer fired his police weapon, according to the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team, which is handling the investigation.

It is not known if anyone was hurt during the incident. KIRO 7 is working to get more information from law enforcement.

KCIRT is a multi-agency investigative team of 10 law enforcement agencies from Kitsap, Mason and Clallam counties.

Neither the Sequim Police Department nor the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office will be involved in the investigation.

