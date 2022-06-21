Sequoia Capital India and Founders Fund back UAE-based proptech startup Huspy in its $37M round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Breyer
    American venture capitalist (1961-)

Founders Fund has made its first investment in the Middle East by backing UAE-based proptech startup Huspy. The $37 million Series A round, one of the largest at this stage in MENA, was led by Sequoia Capital India

The round also welcomed participation from Fifth Wall, the largest VC firm backing real estate and proptech startups. Chimera Capital invested in the company as well as existing investors from its undisclosed seed round last April, such as Breyer Capital, VentureFriends, COTU, BY Venture Partners, and Venture Souq.

Software has disrupted every traditional industry from high volume businesses with low ticket items like food to medium volume businesses with medium ticket items like vehicles. Low volume business with high ticket items, the category where real estate falls under, isn’t exempt. Startups such as Opendoor, Place, HomeLight, QuintoAndar, and Loft have democratized access to owning and renting homes and offices with varying products. 

Real estate continues to be an in-demand asset class worldwide, with 2021's global commercial sales volumes exceeding the 2020 total by 59%. While the startups above are focused on the U.S. and Latin America, Jad Antoun and Khalid Ashmawy launched Huspy in 2020 to tap into the home-buying opportunity in the Middle East. 

Most property transactions, offline and online, in the Middle East are fragmented. According to Antoum, customers engage over five real estate agents before closing the purchase of a home; also, mortgage processes are lengthy and fragmented, taking up to eight weeks to complete.

“There’s a problem zero visibility and ugly transaction process on where to start from when searching for a house,” said the co-founder and CEO to TechCrunch on a call. “And many people end up overpaying for the mortgage and not closing the house they want. This was the problem we sort out to address.”

Antoun saw an opportunity in the real estate space after working for Beco Capital, a venture capital firm that backed Property Finder, one of the region’s largest real estate portals. The firm is also an investor in most of the Middle East’s unicorns, such as Swvl, Kitopi, and Careem. 

However, unlike Property Finder and other user-generated classifieds platforms, Huspy wants to bring some streamlining and precision to how users access real estate products. Its platform features a suite of digital solutions for buyers, property agents, and mortgage brokers. 

The company’s home finance product scraps banks weekly -- which gives it visibility on the mortgages -- and allows users to lock in their loans and get quotes in minutes. According to Antoun, Huspy closes the transaction for customers three times faster than other platforms. It acquired Dubai-based Home Matters this January to ramp up growth in this category.

Earlier this year, Huspy launched its second offering to complement its mortgage product: a property marketplace. On the platform, users see a list of properties they can book to visit and pay as Huspy closes the transaction on their behalf. To summarise both business segments, Huspy starts at the top of the funnel, streamlines the process, and completes transactions on users’ behalf.

“When you are a venture capitalist, you have the opportunity to see a lot of what’s happening. Proptech was always dear to my heart,” said the chief executive. “If you look at the space, a typical customer journey involves visiting the portal, which has 25 to 30% of fake listings. But every listing that we have on a platform is verified.”

For its mortgage product, Huspy partners with banks and agencies. For its marketplace, the proptech platform integrates with the CRM of agencies via an API which allows it to list credible properties on sale. Since Huspy has a distribution network in the real estate market owing to its mortgage play to thousands of customers, it can convert faster than classifieds. 

“Our conversion rate is north of 90%, so every time the phone of an agency rings, they always pick up customers on our platform versus a portal because our conversion is much higher,” the CEO argued.

Huspy claims to process $2 billion in annualized gross merchandise volume (GMV), growing 25% month-on-month in revenue. It makes money from charging banks 1% per mortgage transaction and 2-3% to real estate agencies for closing a transaction. 

The Huspy team

Antoun says Huspy is the market leader in the UAE and possesses better unit economics than other proptech platforms in the region. He said the new funding would rev Huspy’s expansion as it doubles down on growth across the UAE and Spain, two markets with a total addressable market of $13 billion. The company--whose team consists of talent previously from Loft, QuintoAndar, and Uber spread across Dubai and Madrid--plans to move into other parts of Europe even as it invests in technology development to cater to future demand. 

GV Ravishankar, the managing director at Sequoia Capital, the lead investor in the oversubscribed round, said his firm is impressed with Antoun and Huspy’s mission to transform the home buying and financing experience in the MENA region. 

“In a short span of time, the company has demonstrated its strong value proposition for the real estate ecosystem and has become the market leader in mortgage broking in the UAE with healthy unit economics,” he said. “And Huspy’s ethos to build for the long term with a deep focus on having the best team in the region resonates deeply with us.”

Opendoor raises $300M on a $3.8B valuation for its home marketplace

Real estate platform Loft raises $425M at a $2.2B valuation in one of Brazil’s largest venture rounds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bybit crypto exchange joins the the list of companies cutting staff

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Bybit has joined a long list of companies that have laid off some of their employees. As the cryptocurrency market is facing tremulous times, firms are finding new ways to cut costs and stay afloat. Crypto journalist James Wu first noted the news about Bybit's layoffs yesterday.

  • Game theory: What’s holding back an explosion of play-to-earn?

    Despite its rising popularity, GameFi has lessons to learn from Web 2.0 and elsewhere before it can gain a comparable user base, says Ethlas chief Wui Ngiap Foo.

  • Air freight demand begins to wane amid global economic shocks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The strong cargo demand that helped passenger-deprived airlines stay afloat during the pandemic is showing signs of softening amid growing economic uncertainty, in part, fuelled by decades high inflation. A potential weakening of the air freight market coincides with growing concern in the aviation industry that surging passenger traffic, which has reduced airlines' reliance on cargo revenue, may be fleeting. The Baltic Air Freight Index, which shows weekly transactional rates for general cargo fell 8.7% last week, while the airlines group IATA said on Monday that freight revenue generated by carriers this year would fall by 6.4%.

  • Crypto lender Babel Finance wins debt repayment reprieve after withdrawal freeze

    Cryptocurrency valuations have plunged in recent weeks as investors dump risky assets in a rising interest rate environment. In an update on its website on Monday, Babel said it carried out an emergency assessment of its business operations to determine the company's liquidity status. Crypto lenders gather crypto deposits from retail customers and re-invest them, proclaiming double-digit returns and attracting tens of billions of dollars in assets.

  • Cryptoverse: Crypto lenders face a DeFi drubbing

    Crypto lenders have boomed over the past two years, attracting tens of billions of dollars in bitcoin, ether and other coins which they in turn lent out or invested, often in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects with sky-high returns. But as crypto markets tumble, DeFi activity is being hit particularly hard, robbing lenders of their most lucrative returns and threatening to squeeze the whole sector - reaching far beyond Celsius Network, which grabbed the headlines last week when it froze withdrawals and transfers. The total value locked (TVL) on ethereum, a metric that attempts to track the value of tokens deposited in a variety of DeFi protocols, has declined by $124 billion or 60% over the last six weeks, according to data provider Glassnode.

  • MoonPay Expands Further Into NFTs Despite Crypto Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto payments company MoonPay is partnering with major entertainment brands as it expands further into the struggling nonfungible token market. Fox Corp., Universal Pictures, Creative Artists Agency and Death Row Records will create NFT collections using HyperMint, MoonPay’s platform for minting digital assets, the company plans to announce Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call

  • US House Prices Are Likely to Drop as Rates Rise, Capital Economics Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US house prices are likely to fall as mortgage rates exceeding 6% crimp affordability for the average buyer, according to Capital Economics.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting RateProperty price

  • US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and income investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. Market downturns and rising inflation rates across the globe have left most businessmen and […]

  • Here's why this housing downturn is nothing like the last one

    Is today’s housing market in the same predicament that it was over a decade ago, when the 2007-08 crash caused the Great Recession? The short answer is: no.

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession brewing by next year — here are 3 stocks it's keeping behind the emergency glass

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 23%, but a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.

  • Worried About the Tech Sell-Off? This Warren Buffett Stock Provides the Ultimate Protection

    Not all stocks are struggling in today's market environment. In fact, this Warren Buffett favorite is thriving.

  • 4 Sensational Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled as much as 18%, 23%, and 33%. Although bear markets can tug on investors' emotions and test their resolve, they're historically the ideal time to put your money to work. Over time, every notable crash, correction, and bear market has eventually been wiped away by a bull market.

  • This Telltale Bear Market Signal for Stocks Has Never Been Wrong

    There's no denying that it's been an uphill climb for Wall Street and investors since the year began. Since the three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs between mid-November and early January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have respectively tumbled by 19%, 24%, and 34%, as of June 16. More importantly, it firmly places the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in a bear market.

  • The US economy will grind to a halt in the 2nd half of 2023 and the following year won't be much better, BofA says as it slashes its growth forecast

    "Our worst fears around the Fed have been confirmed: they fell way behind the curve and are now playing a dangerous game of catch up," the bank said.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $81.57, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 25 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs within the past seven months, the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have lost 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, as of June 16, 2022. Although big declines in the stock market can be worrisome, historical data shows that buying during these dips is a genius move. The key to success, aside from buying stakes in innovative, high-quality businesses, is allowing time to work its magic.

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …