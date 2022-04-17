Sequoia Capital India pledges to take proactive steps amid fraud allegations at some startups

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Sequoia Capital India, one of the most prolific and successful investors in India and Southeast Asia, addressed the fraudulent practices allegations levelled against some of its portfolio startups and pledged to take proactive steps to do more to drive increased compliance.

In a blog post published Sunday afternoon, the storied venture fund said it's still a “work-in-progress” and said that all players collectively have to "drive better accountability, along with improving performance, for us to unlock the full potential this region has to offer."

The post -- serving as Sequoia's first official word on the matter -- comes at a time when at least three of its portfolio startups have undertaken investigations:

  • Fashion marketplace Zilingo has suspended Ankiti Bose, its founder and chief executive, this month following investigation over accounting. Sequoia Capital India's head, Shailendra Singh, has left the board. (Both the developments were first reported by Bloomberg News.)

  • BharatPe co-founder and former chief executive Ashneer Grover resigned from the startup, valued at $2.8 billion, earlier this year after an investigation found that he and his wife had siphoned off money. (Grover has refuted the findings.)

  • Live commerce startup Trell recently investigated claims that its founders siphoned off money and lied about its usage and growth metrics.

Sequoia Capital India, which didn't identify any startup by name, said it will work on a wide-range of things, including:

  • Governance trainings for founders and senior management

  • Implementation of whistleblower policies

  • More independent board representation

  • Asking for more disclosures and more rigorous adoption of internal audits and controls

The post, written by the Sequoia team, said that it may often appear that investors don't do enough due diligence, but reminded that when investments are made at seed or during a later time within the early stage, "there is hardly a business to diligence. Even later stage investors can face negative surprises, post investment, if there is willful fraud and intent."

The post adds:

As an investor representative, one serves on the board, and boards can only work with the information shared with them – the less transparency there is to the board the lesser their ability to truly unearth errant behaviors. The board is there to govern and help make decisions in the best interest of the shareholders. The board is not responsible to investigate on an ongoing basis unless something formally is brought up with them, which is often through a whistleblower. Better corporate governance is a shared responsibility between founders, management and the board. And to get there the ecosystem needs to come together and commit to some changes.

At Sequoia India & SEA, we always have held ourselves to a high bar on integrity because we are in this for the long term. We will take a set of proactive steps as a responsible participant of this ecosystem and do more than our fair share to drive increased compliance across our portfolio companies including, but not limited to, governance trainings for founders and senior management, implementation of whistleblower policies, more independent board representation, asking for more disclosures and more rigorous adoption of internal audits and controls.

We will continue to respond strongly when we encounter willful misconduct or fraud. When whistleblowers call us to report on issues, we always take them seriously. We know in some cases they may turn out to be baseless – but we still have to look into them as it is a board member’s fiduciary duty. We will continue to have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing. We won’t hesitate to act to protect the interest of the company and employees, even if it costs us financially. We will take tough calls where needed in the interest of doing what is right.

We hope more people in the ecosystem join us on this pledge to greater governance. [...]

Recommended Stories

  • Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing

    It received requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and received a subpoena from a Department of Justice grand jury, the maker of "Call of Duty" said in an amended proxy filing. The requests "appear to relate to their respective investigations into trading by third parties – including persons known to Activision Blizzard's CEO – in securities prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction," it said. Microsoft in January agreed to acquire Activision for $95 a share, or $68.7 billion in total, in the biggest video-gaming industry deal in history.

  • D&D Beyond comes under the wing of Wizards of the Coast in $146 million deal

    The parent company of Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast will buy D&D Beyond, the role-playing game's popular digital suite of tools. Wizards of the Coast is a subsidiary of toy-maker Hasbro, which bought the company in 1999. "D&D Beyond has been one of our most valuable partners in the digital space for the past six years and we’re excited to bring their best-in-class talent onto our team," Wizards of the Coast and Digital President Cynthia Williams said.

  • GRAPHIC: Teenager among dead in Kharkiv attack

    Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces hit a residential area of Kharkiv with rockets on Friday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35 others (April 15).

  • Two Libyan Ports Stop Loading Oil Amid Political Standoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItTwo Libyan ports have been forced to stop loading oil after protests calling for Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to step down spilled over into the OPEC

  • Is My Dog Depressed? 5 Symptoms to Look Out For

    There’s evidence that dogs can alleviate depression in humans, which is great news for canine lovers! But, buckle up, because this is a two-way street....

  • Why the Fed Can't Control Inflation Alone

    Latest economic reports suggest that consumers have yet to slow down their spending, the Action Alerts Team writes.

  • Bridges: Recalling the Dalton Gang's long legacy of lawbreaking

    In the latest installment of the Texas history series, Ken Bridges traces the path of terror traveled by the notorious Dalton Gang

  • ’Technical difficulties’ delay SpaceX rocket launch. When will it blast off now?

    “Safely launching the mission remains our highest priority,” the National Reconnaissance Office said.

  • Custer wins pole at dirt-covered Bristol through heat races

    Cole Custer won the first pole of his career Saturday through a formula designed for qualifying via heat races at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Custer put his No. 41 Ford at the front for NASCAR's rare Easter Sunday race that was specifically scheduled for Fox Sports to try to capitalize on a primetime holiday audience the way the NFL and NBA do on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing and Custer started ninth in his heat and then won it — good enough for his first pole in 84 career Cup starts.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Many investors find dividend stocks boring. After all, the best dividend-paying companies are generally mature businesses with stable growth, while growth stocks typically offer significantly higher gains. Oil and gas stocks tend to be volatile, thanks to their dependence on oil prices.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • Inflation Isn’t Close to Peaking. Why Prices Will Keep Rising.

    Inflation watchers who are seizing on the latest consumer price index data to call a peak in inflation are looking past wholesale inflation that is still surging and a number of other factors that suggest inflation hasn’t peaked yet, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    All of a sudden value stocks are hot. The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 20% from its peak in November, and high-growth stocks have gotten hit even harder with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down around 50% from its all-time highs. In this kind of environment, it makes sense to shift your focus from high-priced, unprofitable growth stocks to overlooked value stocks.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.