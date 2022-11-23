Sequoia Capital Regrets Backing FTX But Defends Vetting Process

3
Sarah McBride
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Top partners at the powerful venture capital firm Sequoia Capital apologized to their investors in a conference call Tuesday for backing FTX, a pair of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchanges that had allegedly been mismanaged by Sam Bankman-Fried, according to people familiar with the meeting.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Roelof Botha, the firm’s global leader, opened the call, and he and his colleagues were repentant for backing the company, with investments totaling $214 million in FTX.com and FTX.us across two funds. Alfred Lin, the partner who led the FTX deal, provided an update on the situation. Shaun Maguire, another partner who focuses on crypto, gave an overview of the sector, which was roiled by the scandal.

FTX was a rare disaster for the storied venture firm, which has consistently remained a top VC since its founding in 1972. Sequoia told its investors two weeks ago it had written down the full value of its FTX investments.

A spokeswoman for Sequoia declined to comment on the conference call. The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the meeting on Tuesday.

The call was meant to reassure investors in Sequoia Capital, which provided $150 million via its Global Growth Fund III. The remainder came from the Sequoia Capital Global Equities fund, which operates separately.

Although partners on the call were conciliatory, they also defended the due diligence they conducted on the deal. They said staff reviewed financial statements and asked on multiple occasions about the relationship between FTX and Alameda Research, a trading firm that Bankman-Fried also founded and which reportedly borrowed and lost FTX customers’ money.

As recently as May, Sequoia was assured that FTX funds were not used to finance Alameda’s activities and that FTX and Alameda were separate entities, one of the people with knowledge of the call said. The partners said they believe they were misled.

Sequoia told its investors that when it initially backed FTX in July 2021, it had reviewed unaudited statements, the person said. In response to a question about audited versus unaudited statements, one of the partners suggested the firm might push its startups to use Big Four accounting firms in the future.

(Updates with additional reporting in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • VC firm Sequoia apologizes to limited partners for $150 million FTX loss: WSJ

    Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital apologized to its limited partners on Tuesday over its investment in collapsed crypto exchange FTX and said it would improve its due diligence process for future investments,

  • Sequoia Capital Apologizes to Its Fund Investors for FTX Loss

    Sequoia apologized to its fund investors in a conference call for its $150 million loss on the crypto exchange.

  • FTX Collapse Shows Crypto Is Packed With Bankman-Frieds

    The downfall of crypto exchange FTX starkly displays the ties between those who sell the ideas and those who write the big checks.

  • FTX Owes Its Largest Creditor $226M; Top 50 Owed Total of About $3.1B

    A court filing shows that FTX’s 50 largest creditors are owed close to $3.1 billion.

  • Who Is Alameda Research's Caroline Ellison?

    The former CEO of Alameda reportedly told staff as the fallout was happening that the trading firm may have misused FTX client funds. Did she have the power to say no?

  • New Zealand increases funding for Vanuatu wharves

    New Zealand said it would invest a further NZ$10 million ($6.15 million) to help fund wharf construction in Vanuatu, where a Beijing-funded wharf had raised concerns about China seeking to establish a military base in the Pacific island nation. New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement on Wednesday that building climate-resilient wharves and establishing reliable and regular shipping services would help the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of Vanuatu. "This work will improve inter-island connectivity, support greater access to health services, educational opportunities and markets for ni-Vanuatu living in rural and remote parts of the country."

  • Bankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX Fell

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced founder of the now collapsed crypto exchange FTX and trading house Alameda Research, apologized to staff in a letter that outlined a crash in “collateral” to $9 billion from $60 billion.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Frie

  • CZ Denies Report Binance Met With Middle East Investors for Crypto Recovery Fund

    Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has been meeting with investors in Abu Dhabi, seeking cash for the exchange's crypto recovery fund, according to a Bloomberg report. However, Zhao&nbsp;tweeted a reply that the report was "false" shortly after. "The Hash" panel weighs in on the latest with the FTX contagion concern and Binance's initiative to contribute to the broader crypto industry.

  • Kyle Shanahan: We’re very fortunate to have Jimmy Garoppolo

    For most of this offseason, it was assumed that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s time in San Francisco was done. But Garoppolo eventually agreed to return for another year, Trey Lance was lost for the season in Week Two, and now it’s Garoppolo who has the 49ers making another playoff run. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is grateful. [more]

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Reveal

  • Apple Nearing Deal For Michael Lewis’ Book Rights On Wild Story Of Fallen Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried & FTX: The Dish

    EXCLUSIVE: Michael Lewis’ fortunate timing seemingly has paid off. Deadline is hearing that Apple is near to a deal for the book rights to Lewis’ story about fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX empire. The author behind Moneyball, The Big Short and The Blind Side spent six months with the embattled entrepreneur, before […]

  • China Set to Fine Ant More Than $1 Billion, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are planning to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., paving the way for the ending of a regulatory overhaul of the financial technology firm, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest

  • Somalia: Rare access to its US-funded 'lightning commando brigade

    The BBC goes on manoeuvres with the unit leading a growing offensive against al-Shabab militants.

  • SocGen Seeks to Boost Equities Role With AllianceBernstein Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA agreed to merge large parts of its equities business with AllianceBernstein, intensifying the French bank’s bid to eclipse BNP Paribas SA in share trading. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsCrypto Brokerage

  • The Chargers threw Chiefs’ Travis Kelce a curveball. How he still got the last laugh

    At age 33, Travis Kelce is as productive as ever. How does he do it? The game-winning touchdown in L.A. gives us the insight.

  • FTX Says Substantial Amount of Crypto Assets Stolen or Missing

    The cryptocurrency platform made its first appearance at a Delaware bankruptcy court since filing the largest-ever crypto chapter 11.

  • Grayscale Is the ‘Cash Cow’ of Silbert’s Empire, Ark’s Wood Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital-asset manager Grayscale Investments is now the crown jewel of Barry Silbert’s once-$10 billion Digital Currency Group conglomerate, in the eyes of Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Fried Depicts WipeoutBe

  • FTX Had $1.24 Billion on Hand When It Filed for Bankruptcy

    Creditors and customers of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might have a small reason to hope to recover some of their money.

  • FTX heads to bankruptcy court Tuesday: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for FTX’s bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday.

  • Fallen Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital’s Founder Says FTX Set Crypto Back Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingA string of high-profile crypto crises could set the industry back by almost a decade, according to the co-founder of Three