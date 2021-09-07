Sequoia China-Backed AI Startup Aibee Said to Seek New Funds

(Bloomberg) -- Aibee, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, is planning a funding round to raise about $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Sequoia Capital China-backed firm could seek an initial public offering after the fundraising, however no final decision has been made, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Details of the offering are preliminary and could still change, the people said. A representative for Aibee declined to comment.

Aibee focuses on developing technologies such as speech recognition, computer vision, natural language understanding and big data analysis, according to its website.

Since its establishment in November 2017, Aibee has raised over $200 million from investors including Sequoia Capital China, Hong Kong billionaire Adrian Cheng’s K11, CR Capital Management and Lenovo Group Ltd., its website shows.

The firm works with commercial real estate brands, bank outlets and retail chains to apply intelligent AI, and has partnerships with some of China’s main airports in Beijing and Shanghai, the website shows. Aibee has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as well as in Seattle and Palo Alto, California.

(Updates with company information in sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.