Sequoia is the first—but likely not the last—to mark FTX a zero dollar investment

Ananya Bhattacharya
·4 min read

Private equity firms caught in the crossfire of the crypto exchange wars have started throwing their hands up.

Sequoia Capital wrote down the full value of its holdings in FTX, the venture capital firm said in a note to investors, shared on Twitter in the evening of Nov. 9. The venture capital firm’s decision comes after a roller-coaster ride questioning the fate—read: solvency—of the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Read more

Here’s a real quick summary of what went down:

😱 The chief of the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, poked holes in rival FTX’s credibility, offloaded half a billion dollars worth of FTX’s native tokens FTT, and sparked several sales that pushed prices down and created a liquidity crunch.

🤝 FTX’s billionaire founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, went knocking for help—specifically on Zhao’s door. Binance extended a rope and said it would buy the ailing company.

🙅After hours of due diligence, Binance took a U-turn and bowed out of the purchase, saying the problems are “beyond our control or ability to help.”

Phew.

Some investors have also come to admit their FTX bet failed. “We are in the business of taking risk,” Sequoia wrote in its message to investors. “Some investments will surprise to the upside, and some will surprise to the downside.”

Sequoia, which had called SBF a “legend” and justified his “savior complex” in a blog post just a couple of months ago, is one in a long list of marquee backers in the controversial cryptocurrency. To name a few, there’s BlackRock, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, and the troubled Tiger Global, which has already seen over half of its fund’s value erode in the last year.

Briefly, what’s next for FTT?

On a call with investors yesterday (Nov. 9), Bankman-Fried said FTX is teetering between finding cash infusion or declaring bankruptcy, Wall Street Journal reported.

Investors’ exposure to FTX, by the digits

$213.5 million: Sequoia’s investment in FTX.com and FTX.us—$150 million via its Global Growth III fund and $63.5 million its SCGE Fund. Each of the investments represented low-single digit shares of the funds

$1 billion: revenue FTX posted in 2021 when Sequoia invested

$7 million: loss reported by traditional trading firm Genesis after it “hedged and sold collateral” amid market volatility. Genesis said it has no material exposure to FTT or any other tokens issued by centralized exchanges nor does it have a lending relationship with FTX. It only has a trading relationship with FTX, amongst other exchanges

$76.8 million: Blockchain financial services firm Galaxy Digital’s exposure of cash and digital assets to FTX. Of this amount, $47.5 million is currently in the withdrawal process, the company said in its latest quarterly earnings call on Nov. 9

10%: assets under venture fund Multicoin Capital’s management that were affected. Multicoin says it has a trading relationship with FTX, along with other exchanges

<10%: Crypto trading firm Amber Group’s stuck assets on the FTX exchange. “It does not pose a threat to our business operations or liquidity,” the market maker said

Undetermined: Crypto market maker Wintermute said it had “remaining funds on FTX, and while this is not ideal, the amount is within our risk tolerances and does not have a significant impact on our overall financial position.” It did not quantify how much was stuck

$2.42: FTT token price on Nov. 10, down from $25 a week ago

$4 billion: equity funding SBF needs to fill the shortfall

What’s next for crypto exchanges, especially Binance

“User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators will scrutinize exchanges even more. Licenses around the globe will be harder to get. And people now think we’re the biggest and will attack us more…We must significantly increase our transparency, proof-of-reserves, insurance funds, etc.” —Binance chief Changpeng Zhao

Related stories

🦸 Binance goes to war on FTX tokens, then sweeps in to buy all of FTX

🤭 Did Binance save FTX from insolvency?

💰 Crypto’s crash shows digital currency is not a hedge against inflation

More from Quartz

Sign up for Quartz's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Adidas will sell shoes designed by Kanye West despite cutting ties

    The brand reiterated ‘sole ownership’ of design rights

  • Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Emmerson's (LON:EML) Cash Burn Situation

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • England vs New Zealand: Three players to watch in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

    Simon Middleton’s Red Roses have amassed a record 30 successive Test wins

  • ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test Today

    ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, launches a two-week beta test named Frontier Test today, where players can experience various as...

  • David Chaum Rolls Out Privacy-Protecting CBDC Technology

    Will central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) replace cash and bank transfers in the future? David Chaum, creator of the Bitcoin predecessor eCash and, more recently, the Elixxir cryptocurrency, believes the democratic world can have a version of CBDCs that protects privacy. The project will be developed under the auspices of the Bank of International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Hub, the organization announced on Thursday.

  • Exclusive-Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto

    On Tuesday morning, Sam Bankman-Fried, owner of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, caught his employees off-guard with a somber message. The reason for the mea culpa: His announcement half an hour earlier that FTX’s arch-rival, Binance, planned to mount a shock takeover of its main trading platform to save it from a “liquidity crunch.” Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, whom the billionaire had accused of sabotage, would now be his White Knight.

  • Secret SEAL sub suffers secret mishap

    The SEAL Delivery Vehicle allided with a fixed object in the Class A mishap, signifying damages of more than $2.5 million.

  • Binance CEO in internal memo: ‘I had very little knowledge of the internal state of things at FTX’

    In a newly published internal memo from Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao says talks of a deal with FTX came in short notice.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • Rivian stock higher after EV-maker reaffirms production forecast, reports narrower loss

    Rivian shares jumped after hours as the electric adventure vehicle maker reported a narrower loss than expected loss for the third quarter, and also reaffirmed its full-year production forecast and financial outlook.

  • JPMorgan Team Says Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTX.com, a period of upheaval that could push Bitcoin down to $13,000, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to Conce

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried lost 94% of his fortune overnight, marking the biggest one-day wealth collapse among billionaires on record

    The perceived value of Bankman-Fried's wealth plunged as Bloomberg valued his two greatest assets at just $1 on Tuesday.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s stock portfolio and his 5 biggest stock positions. You can skip our introductory talk on Charlie Munger and read Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 2 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old billionaire investor and a partner of Warren Buffett, bought the Daily Journal in late 1970s through the New […]

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages

    As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.

  • Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

    Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Steadily growing passive income can be life-changing. Buying stocks with proven track records and bright futures is arguably the best bet. Here are two such stocks that could form the foundation of a dividend growth portfolio.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Still Buying Hand Over Fist

    Warren Buffett likes bear markets, telling CNBC in 2018, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down." Unsurprisingly, Buffett took action as the S&P fell. Here are two stocks Buffett is still buying hand over fist.