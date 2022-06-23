Sequoia India and Southeast Asia broadens check range for early-stage Surge program

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia is broadening the range of its check size for the Surge program as the storied venture firm attempts to make its seed investments more “relevant for a larger set of founders,” it said Thursday.

The venture firm’s check size for the three-year-old Surge program, which previously made $1 million to $2 million investments in early-stage startups in the region, will now go up to $3 million, it said. There's also no floor size to the investment range, which can start from $300,000 or less, the firm said.

The move comes as the firm, the most powerful and influential venture investor, realizes that some of the early-stage startups it backs through the Surge program need more capital especially during the current market conditions, while some firms are at such a nascent stages – where they don’t have products, for instance – who could do with smaller checks, said Rajan Anandan, a managing director at Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, in an interview with TechCrunch.

Anandan, who previously served as the head of Google India and Southeast Asia and was one of the most prolific angel investors before joining Sequoia, dismissed the idea that the decision is a response to the current market conditions, saying Sequoia had been formulating the change for several months, but said “in [the current] context, it would be even more helpful.”

As the size of its investment changes, the firm said it is not looking to take more ownership in the young startups. The equity range against its investments will continue between 10 to 20% as the ceiling limit, whereas there will be more flexibility to the floor range, he said.

The Surge team. Image Credits: Sequoia India and Southeast Asia

Sequoia began the Surge program, which is similar to Y Combinator's model, in 2019. The firm selects 15 to 20 startups every six months or so after evaluating hundreds of applications and in-person meetings, and groups them in cohorts. The cohort spends 16 weeks learning the fundamentals of finding their voice, best practices and establishing relationships with peers.

The firm, which has run six such cohorts to date, said it has backed 112 startups through the Surge program who have collectively raised over $1.5 billion in follow-on rounds. "Over 20% of Surge startups were pre-launch when we partnered with them," Sequoia said.

About 10% of Surge startups -- which has included firms such as Doubtnut, Scaler Academy, Khatabook, Bijak, Classplus, Hevo Data, Juno, Atlan, BukuKas, Plum and Apna Club -- have been building products and services for the world. In the most recent cohort, about 50% of Surge companies were building for the global markets from day one, the firm said.

But unlike YC's batches, the size of Surge cohort is not changing. "We like the 15-20 number. Our cohort sizes will roughly remain the same. We have 30 members for Surge that ranges between people who help firms with tech, marketing, and finances. One of the things we have learned is that keeping the cohort to its current size lets us go very deep with every single one of our companies," he said.

Each participant in the Surge program gets access to an additional $2 million worth of perks that include cloud credits with Google, Microsoft and AWS, corporate cards, popular developer, analytics, marketing and communication tools, and insurance and compliances services. Sequoia also helps these firms find early customers and connects them with top investors for the Series A funding.

Sequoia is also doing away with a dedicated fund for the Surge program. Earlier, it raised $195 million twice for the early-stage program, but now it will draw capital directly from the mothership, which unveiled record $2.85 billion funds for the region earlier this month. "You can safely assume that we will invest more than ever through Surge," he said.

Even with the current market downturn, which has caused tech stocks to fall to record lows in recent years and slashed the valuation of private firms, Anandan said more young firms than ever are applying to be in the Surge program and he hasn't noticed any slowdown in the enthusiasm in the ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

  • Killed Italian envoy's widow tearfully tells pope of husband's aid work

    The Muslim widow of the Italian ambassador killed last year in Democratic Republic of Congo broke into tears on Wednesday as she told Pope Francis of her Catholic husband's commitment to help African children. Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Mustapha Milambo were killed during a botched kidnapping on a road in eastern Congo as they were heading to visit a United Nations humanitarian project at a school. He became a national hero in Italy, leaving behind his wife, Zakia Seddiki, and three small daughters.

  • Saudi crown prince concludes Egypt visit, heads to Jordan

    Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed for Jordan after wrapping up a visit to Egypt on Tuesday following talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The two leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including ties between the two regional heavyweights and President Joe Biden’s Middle East visit next month, according to el-Sissi's office.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to nix Roundup weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. The justices turned away a Bayer appeal and left in place a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's action dealt a blow to Bayer as the company maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Emmy Predictions: Documentary (Special) – Amy Poehler’s Directorial Doc Debut Tops a Competitive Race That Includes Janet Jackson and ‘Spring Awakening’

    Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider […]

  • Moderna's bivalent booster also protects against BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants

    Moderna Inc. said it shared new data with regulators about its bivalent COVID-19 booster's antibody response against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as it seeks to update its authorized booster with the new formulation. Moderna's bivalent booster protects against both omicron and the original strain of the virus. The company said that participants in the study were vaccinated and boosted before receiving a shot of the experimental bivalent booster. Moderna also said the bivalent booster generated

  • Moderna’s New Covid-19 Shot Shows Promise Against Omicron Subvariants

    The strong immune responses against the Omicron subvariants in a new study reinforced Moderna’s plan to seek regulatory authorization to release an updated booster shot in August.

  • Juul, the e-cig maker started at Stanford, watches its US market share get vaporized

    Juul, the e-cigarette company that took the U.S. by storm five years ago -- and which was valued at its peak at $38 billion -- is about to get kicked out of the country, according to the WSJ. Per the outlet's report earlier today, the Food & Drug Administration could announce as early as today that the San Francisco-based outfit is no longer allowed to sell its products in the U.S. The "marketing denial order," writes the WSJ, would follow a nearly two-year review of data presented by Juul, which in 2019 said it was suspending all print, broadcast and digital advertising in the United States after parents around the country complained that their children were becoming exposed to -- and addicted to --  Juul's products.

  • Neobank Stashfin raises $270 million, tops $700 million valuation

    Singapore-based Stashfin has raised $270 million in a new funding round as the neobanking platform, which currently only serves customers in India, looks to expand to Southeast Asia and other South Asian markets, it said Tuesday. The startup has raised $70 million against equity and $200 million as debt as part of its Series C funding round, Stashfin said. Uncorrelated Ventures, Abstract Ventures and Fasanara Capital financed the new round with participation from existing investors including Altara Ventures, Tencent, Kravis Investment Partners and Snow Leopard.

  • Where is the best place to get treated for cancer?

    Mexico has become the first tourist destination for Americans when it comes to health matters

  • Tens of thousands displaced in northeast India floods

    STORY: Roads and railway lines were submerged, with people wading through waist-high brown churning waters, carrying their belongings and livestock.Many of India's rivers rose to dangerous levels, breaking their natural embankments and inundating floodplain areas.A humanitarian crisis could emerge if the floods do not recede and proper rescue operations are not conducted.In Assam, armed forces were called in for rescue efforts after landslides killed at least nine people and displaced 1.9 million from their homes in the last 10 days.Torrential rains lashed 25 of the state's 33 districts for a sixth day.India has experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. Environmentalists warn climate change could lead to more disasters, especially in low-lying and densely populated areas.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Economist on inflation hitting retailers: 'The consumer is the pulse of the U.S. economy'

    Retailers are eyeing consumer spending behavior as U.S. households feel the squeeze from inflation, higher gas prices, and rising interest rates.

  • Franchise Group could keep Kohl's leaders in place: Reuters

    Franchise Group is negotiating with Kohl's to purchase the department store chain for $60 per share.

  • ‘Dune: Part Two’ Guide: Everything to Know Right Now About Denis Villeneuve’s Sequel

    Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya just booked their return tickets to Arrakis.

  • iOS 16 will let you report spam SMS messages

    No, your bank account isn’t locked.

  • Toshiba Surges on Report of Bids at $22 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. shares jumped as much as 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported bidders are considering offering up to 7,000 yen per share to take the company private, which would value the deal at about $22 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says

  • The Flash's Tom Cavanagh Talks [Spoiler]'s Tragic Death (?) and That Big Reveal Ahead of Season Finale

    The following contains spoilers from the June 22 episode of The Flash. Back in December, at the close of the “Armageddon” event’s fourth episode, viewers saw Tom Cavanagh’s hoodwinked Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash slip into the S.T.A.R. Labs time vault and ominously declare, “No one uses time against me!” Cavanagh in turn told TVLine at the time […]

  • Droupadi Murmu: Who is the BJP nominee for Indian president

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Droupadi Murmu will make a "great president". But who is she?

  • This Drew Barrymore-Approved Eye Cream ‘Softens Under Eye Lines’ & ‘Tightens’ Skin

    Any good skincare routine makes sure to not skip on eye cream. But for many, it’s a step that’s commonly overlooked. Even though eye cream packs a ton of benefits like fading lines and wrinkles around the eyes and smoothing dark under-eye circles, some skincare enthusiasts remain skeptical of them. But one eye cream that’s […]

  • India’s central bank has highlighted financial stress in many states

    India’s five most indebted states—Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Kerala, and West Bengal—need to fix their fiscal conditions with corrective action, a study by the Reserve Bank of India has suggested. Punjab is likely to remain the worst affected.