Sequoia National Park's giant trees at risk as fires grow

NOAH BERGER and JOHN ANTCZAK
·3 min read

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Firefighting resources were ramping up Wednesday to battle two expanding forest fires threatening Sequoia National Park’s giant sequoia trees and infrastructure.

The Colony and Paradise fires, ignited by lightning strikes last week, covered about 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) in California’s steep Sierra Nevada.

The Colony Fire was a threat to Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 sequoias, but not imminently, said Mark Ruggiero, fire information officer for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

The fires are among the latest in a long summer of blazes that have scorched more than 3,500 square miles (9,065 square kilometers) in California, destroying hundreds of homes.

Sequoia National Park has been closed and its headquarters and resident employees have been evacuated, along with a portion of the community of Three Rivers outside the entrance.

The park’s historic wooden entrance sign dating to 1935 was covered in fire-resistant wrapping, and hoses were in place at the headquarters area for structure protection.

More than 300 firefighters were on the lines, aided by helicopters and air tankers when smoke conditions allowed. On Thursday, a national interagency management team will take over the fires, being managed collectively as the KNP complex, and even more resources are expected, Ruggiero said.

A 50-year history of using prescribed burns to remove other types of trees and vegetation in the park’s sequoia groves was expected to help the giants survive by lessening the impact if flames reach them, Ruggiero said.

Giant sequoias, some thousands of years old, live on the western flank of the Sierra. They are adapted to fire, which can help them to thrive by releasing seeds from their cones and creating clearings that allow young sequoias to grow.

But Ruggiero noted that the extraordinary intensity of fires in current climate conditions can overwhelm sequoias, a scenario that played out when the 2020 Castle Fire caused tremendous tree mortality in the region.

Studies estimate that 7,500 to 10,600 large sequoias were killed by that fire, along with many of other sizes, according to the National Park Service.

The Colony Fire also poses a broader danger because it is burning at an elevation of the central Sierra where there are 280 million pines and other types of trees that have been killed by drought and bark beetles, Ruggiero said.

“The Colony Fire specifically is burning in a really bad spot ... where these trees are like jackstraws and it’s difficult to put fire personnel into some of these areas because of that,” he said.

Elsewhere, two California fires that have caused extensive destruction in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades were not growing.

The state's second-largest fire on record, the Dixie Fire, remained 75% contained after burning 1,500 square miles in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades region. Near Lake Tahoe, containment of the 342-square-mile (885-square- kilometer) Caldor Fire increased to 70%.

North of San Francisco, a 20-year-old Ukiah man was arrested Tuesday and jailed on suspicion of starting the Hopkins Fire in Mendocino County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement. The fire that sparked Sunday north of Ukiah charred 257 acres (104 hectares), destroyed homes and forced evacuations.

—-

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Janie Har in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Santa Cruz Mountain residents frustrated with repeated PG&E outages

    Santa Cruz Mountain residents frustrated with repeated PG&E outages

  • Judge grills PG&E over its suspected role in starting massive Dixie Fire

    A Pacific Gas & Electric troubleshooter spent nearly two hours in federal court Monday fielding questions about whether the beleaguered utility could have turned off the electricity sooner to a power line now suspected of sparking the monstrous Dixie Fire two months ago.

  • PG&E Judge Asks Why Power Wasn’t Cut on Line Linked to Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge wants PG&E Corp. to explain why it didn’t turn off power sooner to a utility line suspected of causing the second-largest wildfire in California history. At a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation, questioned a PG&E troubleman who initially discovered that a tree had fallen on the line near the origin of the Dixie Fire. Alsup asked the worker, who the court wants to remain unidentified, why he didn’t consider shut

  • Supply Chain Kinks Thwarting Wildfire Crews

    Supply chain issues that have been a fact of life this year for shippers and carriers are also confounding the efforts of thousands of firefighting crews stuck in the middle of an extreme wildfire season. They are struggling to keep people, equipment and other resources moving to contain the blazes. Serious long-term drought, along with triple-digit heat waves and very low humidity this summer, have made their jobs more challenging than usual, as have wind-driven blazes like the Caldor fire in e

  • International Space Station Captures Lightning Storm Over Midwest

    A camera on the International Space Station recorded a lightning storm near Omaha, Nebraska, as the station passed over the US Midwest on the evening of September 13.The National Weather Service issued “special weather” statements along the Nebraska—Iowa border on Monday evening, forecasting possible “frequent lightning.”This footage, recorded from a NASA feed by @ISSAboveYou, shows lightning illuminating the sky near Omaha. Nearby Lincoln, Nebraska, is also visible. Credit: ISS Above/NASA via Storyful

  • Southwest's president retires suddenly; didn't get CEO job

    Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. In a statement issued by the airline, Nealon said he was honored to have served Southwest in several jobs, especially president, and looks forward to taking on a strategic role. The airline said that Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven, 59, has become president.

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET

  • Two depressions could form in the Atlantic soon. Which one will become Odette first?

    Two disturbances in the Atlantic are right on the verge of strengthening into tropical depressions or storms, and one is worth watching for people in Florida and the Caribbean.

  • U.S. Forest Service to reopen all but 5 of California's national forests

    The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that all but five California national forests closed in late August will reopen two days early.

  • Late-summer chill, mountain snow covers parts of the Prairies

    A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.

  • Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

    The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.

  • Biden Throws Some Not-So-Subtle Shade At Trump Without Even Saying His Name

    The president jabbed his predecessor over one of his most famous claims.

  • Over 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands hunt

    More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.

  • Keen temperature drop may bring frost, snow to parts of the Prairies

    A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.

  • Videos show impact of Nicholas on Houston-area communities

    Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.

  • Nicholas could bring "life-threatening" flash floods to deep South

    The storm, which reached hurricane strength, made landfall then weakened back to tropical storm status. It's bringing pounding rain and strong winds to the region.

  • Why are Yellowstone wolves biting grizzly bears’ butts?

    For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.

  • Severe storms roll across the Front Range

    Strong thunderstorms are dropping hail and bringing winds gusts up to 60 miles an hour across the Front Range, mostly in eastern El Paso County.

  • EV start-up Rivian has beaten other industry giants to become the first automaker to produce an electric pickup

    Rivian's R1T has an estimated range of 314 miles and prices start at $67,500. It comes with an air compressor and a built-in cooler under the bed.

  • Nicholas strengthens into a hurricane as it nears Texas

    Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane as it neared Texas' coast late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.The latest: The storm was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a the next few hours, the NHC said in an 11p.m. update. It was already bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coast. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nicholas strengthened to a hurricane late this evening and was nea